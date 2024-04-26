SECP Introduces Swift Complaint Resolution Platform SECP-XS

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 26, 2024 | 8:40 pm
SECP | Investors | ProPakistani

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced a new digital platform, SECP-XS, to promptly resolve user queries and concerns.

Following the successful introduction of the eZfile, the new fully automated corporate registry, SECP recognizes the need for a seamless mechanism to address user concerns and queries. SECP-XS is offering a user-friendly platform for reporting, managing, and resolving issues related to regulatory compliance and statutory processes, the regulator said in a statement.

SECP-XS is a centralized platform that seeks to simplify complaint management by providing regular updates, notifications, faster follow-up actions, and progress tracking capabilities, thereby improving user satisfaction, internal efficiency, and service standards.

The SECP strongly recommends using SECP-XS for swift resolution of corporate registry, eZfile-related issues. The introduction of a one-stop complaint management solution reflects SECP’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and excellence in the corporate sector.

ProPK Staff

lens

