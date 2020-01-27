Pakistan Becomes the Most Successful Team in T20I History

Pakistan is the first team to have played 150 T20 internationals. Today’s no result against Bangladesh, finishing the 3-match series with 2-0, was Pakistan’s 152nd match
India is at the second in terms of most number of matches with 131, New Zealand is next with 128 whereas Sri Lanka has played 126 matches till date.
Here are the top 8:
- Pakistan – 152
- India – 131
- New Zealand – 128
- Sri Lanka -126
- Australia – 122
- West Indies – 122
- South Africa – 115
- England – 114
Interestingly, and opposite to the general belief, Pakistan is officially the most successful cricket team in the shortest format of the game. The Green Shirts have a stellar success rate with 61.18% winning record having won 93 whereas they suffered losses on 57 occasions.
Pakistan’s first-ever T20I came in 2006 against England, a fixture which Inzamam-ul-Haq led side won by 5 wickets.
Here’s Pakistan’s record against all the teams:
|Opposition
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Tie+W
|Tie+L
|NR
|Win %
|Afghanistan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|100.00
|Australia
|23
|12
|9
|0
|1
|0
|1
|56.81
|Bangladesh
|13
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|76.92
|Canada
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|100.00
|England
|15
|4
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30.00
|India
|8
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18.75
|Ireland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|100.00
|Kenya
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|100.00
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|100.00
|New Zealand
|21
|13
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|61.90
|Scotland
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|100.00
|South Africa
|14
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42.85
|Sri Lanka
|21
|13
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|61.90
|United Arab Emirates
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|100.00
|West Indies
|14
|11
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|78.57
|World-XI
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|66.66
|Zimbabwe
|11
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|100.00
Pakistan have played the most number of games against Australia with 23 matches. Pakistan and India have faced each other only 8 times with the Green Shirts having a poor winning percentage of only 18.75%.
The Men in Green have made it to finals twice and as many semi-finals in ICC World T20s, having been crowned as champions in 2009.
A total of 71 countries have played T20 international cricket following a change in ICC’s rule which recognized all the 20-over matches between nations as international games.
Babar Azam’s men are currently at the top of ICC T20I rankings with 270 points with Australia trailing closely behind with 269 points.
