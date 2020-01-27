Pakistan Becomes the Most Successful Team in T20I History

Pakistan is the first team to have played 150 T20 internationals. Today’s no result against Bangladesh, finishing the 3-match series with 2-0, was Pakistan’s 152nd match

India is at the second in terms of most number of matches with 131, New Zealand is next with 128 whereas Sri Lanka has played 126 matches till date.

Here are the top 8:

Pakistan – 152 India – 131 New Zealand – 128 Sri Lanka -126 Australia – 122 West Indies – 122 South Africa – 115 England – 114

Interestingly, and opposite to the general belief, Pakistan is officially the most successful cricket team in the shortest format of the game. The Green Shirts have a stellar success rate with 61.18% winning record having won 93 whereas they suffered losses on 57 occasions.

ALSO READ

ICC Updates T20I Ranking After Rain Forces Draw in Crucial Pak Vs Ban T20

Pakistan’s first-ever T20I came in 2006 against England, a fixture which Inzamam-ul-Haq led side won by 5 wickets.

Here’s Pakistan’s record against all the teams:

Opposition Mat Won Lost Tied Tie+W Tie+L NR Win % Afghanistan 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 100.00 Australia 23 12 9 0 1 0 1 56.81 Bangladesh 13 10 2 0 0 0 1 76.92 Canada 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 100.00 England 15 4 10 0 0 1 0 30.00 India 8 1 6 0 0 1 0 18.75 Ireland 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 100.00 Kenya 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 100.00 Netherlands 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 100.00 New Zealand 21 13 8 0 0 0 0 61.90 Scotland 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 100.00 South Africa 14 6 8 0 0 0 0 42.85 Sri Lanka 21 13 8 0 0 0 0 61.90 United Arab Emirates 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 100.00 West Indies 14 11 3 0 0 0 0 78.57 World-XI 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 66.66 Zimbabwe 11 11 0 0 0 0 0 100.00

Pakistan have played the most number of games against Australia with 23 matches. Pakistan and India have faced each other only 8 times with the Green Shirts having a poor winning percentage of only 18.75%.

The Men in Green have made it to finals twice and as many semi-finals in ICC World T20s, having been crowned as champions in 2009.

A total of 71 countries have played T20 international cricket following a change in ICC’s rule which recognized all the 20-over matches between nations as international games.

Babar Azam’s men are currently at the top of ICC T20I rankings with 270 points with Australia trailing closely behind with 269 points.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.