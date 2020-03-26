PCB & Cricketers Donate Millions to Fight the Coronavirus Outbreak

As the number of coronavirus cases rises rapidly in the country, a number of institutions, celebrities and cricketers have stepped up to help in the fight against the deadly virus.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that its cricketers and staff will play their part in the fight against COVID-19 by making contributions to the government’s emergency fund.

The centrally contracted players will collectively donate a total of Rs 5 million to the fund, while the PCB staff up to the rank of Senior Managers will donate one day’s salary. The General Managers and above will donate two days’ salary.

The success of nations is measured by how they come together in difficult times.

Furthermore, the PCB, as an institution, will match the contribution of its staff to the government fund.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said:

The Pakistan Cricket Board has always stood with the people of Pakistan in desperate times. This is one of the gravest, most challenging and unprecedented times, which our local and federal governments and health workers are having to face with.

“While we continue to pray for the wellbeing and success of our health workers so that normality returns to our society, we at the PCB are making a small contribution which will support the government in its endeavors against the COVID-19 pandemic”, he added.

“I am fully aware as a lot of other generous people in our society, our cricketers and staff are privately supporting the local governments and various other charities by making contributions in their own ways. We are grateful to them for their valuable support”, he said in a press statement earlier today.

“On behalf of the PCB, I once again urge the people of Pakistan to seriously take all precautionary measures as these have been designed for their and their loved ones’ safety. We are a resilient nation and I have no doubt we will defeat this pandemic together”, he continued.

What are your thoughts on PCB’s efforts to fight the pandemic? Let us know in the comments.