Former Indian Cricketer Slams Indians For Mocking Afridi Over COVID-19 Diagnosis

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend after a restless philanthropic drive to help the affectees of the Coronavirus lockdown.

Taking to Twitter, Afridi broke the news of testing COVID-19 positive to his fans:

I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 13, 2020

Afridi’s announcement drew supportive messages from all over the world including India.

Despite Afridi’s fierce speech in Azad Jammu & Kashmir against Modi’s callous treatment of the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir, some sane elements across the border wished Afridi a speedy recovery.

Even Gautam Gambhir, Afridi’s arch-rival to date, brushed the long-standing animosity aside and said:

Nobody should be infected with this virus. I have political differences with Shahid Afridi but I want him to recover as soon as possible. But more than Afridi I want every person infected in my country to get well as soon as possible.

However, some members of the India Twitterati allowed hatred to get a hold of them as they mocked Afridi for testing positive for the disease.

Aakash Chopra, Indian commentator and former cricketer, has slammed his compatriots for lack of empathy towards Afridi following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Sharing a screenshot of a YouTube video which read “Shahid Afridi punished for his misdeeds” in Hindi, Chopra penned: