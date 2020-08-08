Admissions in University of Punjab: Everything You Need to Know

The University of Punjab was established in 1882 in Lahore and is the oldest public university in Pakistan. The fact that three Nobel laureates are from this university speaks volumes for its academic and research excellence:

Arthur Holly Compton, Nobel Prize in Chemistry (Magneto-chemistry) 1927

H. Gobind Khorana, Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 1968

Abdus Salam, Nobel Prize in Physics 1979

Located in the historical and culturally alive city of Lahore, Punjab University has played a leading role in higher education in the country. The university strives to provide a conducive environment for the pursuit of academic activities. On account of its quality degrees, pleasant environment, and low tuition fees, its the first choice for students.

All You Need to Know About University of Punjab Admissions

The University of Punjab offers a wide array of higher education programs, the programs have specific eligibility criteria for prospective students. Here are some of the important details that you must bear in mind, with respect to the different programs:

Admission Procedure

Sign up or register at Online Admission Portal http://111.68.103.22/admissions/

Fill in the application form

Deposit the application fee

Print Application Processing Fee Challan.

Submit the duly filled application form along with copies of required documents and bank receipt in the admission office of Punjab University

Documents Needed

Intermediate or equivalent degree

Matric or equivalent degree

National Identity Card

Migration Certificate – from intermediate board to the University of Punjab

Examination application form

Exam fee form – Challan form

Note: Migration certificate must be obtained from their respective Board of Intermediate.

Undergraduate Programs

Here are the university’s undergraduate programs.

BS English B.Ed (1.5 years) BS Zoology BS Geography BS Mathematics BS French B.Ed (4 years) B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture (Plant Pathology) BS Physics BS Space Science BS History B.S.Ed (Hons) B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture (Agronomy) BS Chemistry BS (4-years) Applied Geology BS Philosophy B.Sc. in Textile Engineering B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture (Horticulture) B. Architecture BFA Graphic Design BS Political Science B.Sc. Engineering B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture (Food Science & Technology) BFA Textile Design BFA Painting BS Social Work B.Sc (Engg.) Industrial Engineering & Management B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture (Entomology) BFA Sculpture BFA Graphic Arts BS (4-Year) Program Communication Studies B.Sc (Engg.) Electrical Engineering BS (4-years.) in Applied Psychology BFA Book Illustration BBA (Hons) Insurance & Risk Management BS (4-Years) Sociology & Socio-Cultural Studies B.Sc (Engg.) Metallurgy & Materials Engineering BS Biochemistry BBA (Hons) Banking & Finance Pharm.D BS (Hons) Gender Studies BS Islamic Studies BS Biotechnology BS Software Engineering BS in Computer Science B.Com. (Hons.) LL.M. BS Computational Physics BS Information Technology B.Com. Hons. (4 Years) BS (4-Yrs) Economics BS (4 years) Clinical Psychology BS Environmental Science BBA (Hons.) LLB 3 years B.S. Management BS Botany BS Statistics L.L.B 5 Years BBIT (Hons.) BS Microbiology and Molecular Genetics BS of Operation Research BS Management BBA (Hons.) BS Physical Education BS Actuarial Science BBA (Hons) 4 Years

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates holding F.A/F.Sc or equivalent qualification with at least 2nd division and age not more than 24 years are eligible for admission

The candidates holding F.Sc. (Pre-Medical with 60% marks) are eligible in Pharm-D

The candidates holding F.Sc. (Pre-Engineering with 60% marks) are eligible for B.Sc. (Engg.) and age not more than 24 years.

The candidate holding the 3rd division is not eligible for admission in BE/B.Sc/BS or equivalent program

Pre-Admission Entry Test is mandatory. However, Foreign/GB/AJK/ KPK/ Sindh and Balochi students are exempted from the entrance test.

Graduate/Masters Programs

The University of Punjab offers top-quality masters programs for prospective students. They are as follows:

M.A Archaeology M.Phil Archaeology M.A English M.A. French MA Pakistan Studies M.A. History M.A. Philosophy M.Phil Philosophy MA in Political Science MA Diplomacy & Strategic Studies MA International Relations M.Sc Social Work M.Sc Communication Studies M.Sc Communication Studies (Film & Television) M.Sc Communication Studies (Development Journalism) M.Sc Development Studies M.Sc. Criminology & Security Studies M.Sc. Population Sciences M.Sc Gender Studies M.Sc Sociology M.Com (1 1/2 Years) M.Com (3 1/2 Years) M.Sc Economics Master of Business Economics (MBEcon) Master of Information Management Masters of Human Resource Management Masters of Marketing Master of Public Administration MS Health Administration Masters of Human Resource MBIT (1 1/2 Years) Executive MBA MBA (1 1/2 year) MA Special Education Master of Business Education (MBE) M.A. Education M.A. in Educational Research and Assessment MA Education Elementary M.A. Education Islamic Master of Science Education (MS.Ed) MA Education Secondary M.Ed Secondary Master of Technology Education (MTE) MA English Language Teaching and Linguistics M.Sc. (Engg.) Textile Engineering M.Sc. Textile Processing Technology M.Sc (Engg.) Chemical Engineering M.Sc. Coal Technology M.Sc (Engg.) Energy & Environmental Engg. MS Industrial Engineering & Management MS Total Quality Management (TQM) M.Sc Quality & performance Management M.Sc (Engg.) Metallurgy and Materials Engineering MA in Islamic Studies LL.M. LLB 05-Yrs MS in Clinical Psychology M.Sc. Botany M.Sc. Microbiology & Molecular Genetics MSc Physical Education M.Sc. Zoology M.Sc. (Hons.) / M.Phil Agriculture (Food Science & Technology) M.Sc. (Hons.) / M.Phil Agriculture (Plant Pathology) M.Sc. (Hons.) / M.Phil Agriculture (Horticulture) M.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture (Agronomy) M.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture (Entomology) M.Sc Applied Psychology M.Sc. Biochemistry / Biotechnology MA Arabic M.Sc GIS M.Sc Computational Physics M.Sc Statistics M.Sc Chemistry MFA Illustration MA Urdu MSc in Mountain Conservation & Watershed Management M.Sc Biostatistics MFA Painting M. Architecture MA English MS / MPhil in Geoenvironmental Conservation and Sustainable Development (GCSD) Master of Information and Operational Management MA Fine Arts MBA (2Years) M.Com (Hons.) M.Sc. Seismology M.Sc. Actuarial Science MA Music MBA (3.5 Years) (Banking & Finance) M.Sc Tourism & Hospitality Management MS Environmental Sciences M.Sc. Business Statistics and Management MS Art History MBA (3.5 Years) Insurance & Risk Management M.Sc. Space Science M.Sc. Applied Hydrology M.Sc. Geography MFA Sculpture MBA (3.5 Years) Banking & Finance MFA Graphic Design M.Sc Tourism & Hospitality Management M.Sc. Mathematics MFA Graphic Arts MA Kashmir Studies MA Punjabi M.Sc Environmental Sciences M.Sc (Physics) MFA Textile Design MA Persian

Ph.D. Programs

Just like undergraduate and master’s programs, the University of Punjab offers a wide array of Ph.D. programs as well. They are as follows:

Ph.D. in South Asian Studies Ph.D. English Ph.D. in History Ph.D. Philosophy Ph.D. Pakistan Studies Ph.D. International Relations Ph.D. Political Science Ph.D. in Social Work Ph.D. in Communication Studies Ph.D. Sociology Ph.D. Gender Studies Ph.D. in Public Health Ph.D. (Commerce) Ph.D. (Economics) Ph.D. in Information Management Ph.D. in Management Ph.D. in Business Administration Ph.D. in Special Education Doctor of Philosophy in Education (Ph.D.) Ph.D. Chemical Engineering Ph.D. TQM Ph.D. Metallurgy and Materials Engineering Ph.D. Polymer Technology Ph.D. Islamic Studies Ph.D. in Law & Human Rights P h.D. Applied Molecular Biology and Forensic Sciences Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology Ph.D. in Molecular Biology Ph.D. Botany Ph.D. Zoology M.Phil Leading to PhD Ph.D. (Agriculture) Ph.D. in Applied Psychology Ph.D. Biochemistry Ph.D. Biotechnology Ph.D. Biological Sciences Ph.D. in Arabic Ph.D. (High Energy Physics) Ph.D. in Geoenvironmental Conservation and Sustainable Development (GCSD) Ph.D. Solid State Physics Ph.D. Microelectronic / Nanotechnology Ph.D. in Environmental Sciences Ph.D. Applied Hydrology Ph.D. Geomatics Ph.D. in Statistics Ph.D. Geography Ph.D. in Mathematics Ph.D. Physics Ph.D. Chemistry Ph.D. Applied Geology Ph.D. in Industrial Chemistry Ph.D. Optics and Photonic Systems Ph.D. Kashmir Studies Ph.D. Persian Ph.D. Punjabi Ph.D. Urdu Ph.D. Pharmacy Ph.D. Computer Science Ph.D. (Commerce)

Eligibility criteria for MA/MSc. or Equivalent:

The candidates holding B.A/B.Sc (14-Years of Education) or equivalent qualification with at least 2nd division, and no more than 26 years old, are eligible for admission

The candidate holding the 3rd division is not eligible for admission in MA/MSc.or equivalent program

Pre-admission Entry Test is mandatory for the admission against merit as well as reserved seats if it having candidates by any department.

Academic Record: 70%

Entry Test: 30%

In case of admission to the college of Arts and design the Entry Test and Academic Qualifications weightage shall be as under:-

Academic Record: 50%

Entry Test & Interview : 50%

Eligibility criteria for MS/M.Phil/Ph.D. or Equivalent

The applicant must have sixteen years of education (BS, M.A., M.Sc., or equivalent) as per HEC criteria for admission in MS, M.Phil, M.Sc. (Engg), M.Sc. (Hons), LLM, MBIT, MFA, M.Arch 1½ Yrs MBA, M.Com, or equivalent. For Ph.D. admission, eighteen years of education with research LLM, M.Sc (Engg), M.Sc. (Hons), MS, M.Phil, MBIT, MFA, M.Arch/ 1½ years MBA, M.Com. with 3.0/4.0 CGPA/OPM 70% /1st division as per HEC rules. The candidate will have to pass the GRE test, conducted by the approved committee of the concerned department with 50% marks for M.Phil and 70% for Ph.D.

Fee Structure