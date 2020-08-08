Admissions in University of Punjab: Everything You Need to Know

The University of Punjab was established in 1882 in Lahore and is the oldest public university in Pakistan. The fact that three Nobel laureates are from this university speaks volumes for its academic and research excellence:
- Arthur Holly Compton, Nobel Prize in Chemistry (Magneto-chemistry) 1927
- H. Gobind Khorana, Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 1968
- Abdus Salam, Nobel Prize in Physics 1979
Located in the historical and culturally alive city of Lahore, Punjab University has played a leading role in higher education in the country. The university strives to provide a conducive environment for the pursuit of academic activities. On account of its quality degrees, pleasant environment, and low tuition fees, its the first choice for students.
All You Need to Know About University of Punjab Admissions
The University of Punjab offers a wide array of higher education programs, the programs have specific eligibility criteria for prospective students. Here are some of the important details that you must bear in mind, with respect to the different programs:
Admission Procedure
- Sign up or register at Online Admission Portal http://111.68.103.22/admissions/
- Fill in the application form
- Deposit the application fee
- Print Application Processing Fee Challan.
- Submit the duly filled application form along with copies of required documents and bank receipt in the admission office of Punjab University
Documents Needed
- Intermediate or equivalent degree
- Matric or equivalent degree
- National Identity Card
- Migration Certificate – from intermediate board to the University of Punjab
- Examination application form
- Exam fee form – Challan form
Note: Migration certificate must be obtained from their respective Board of Intermediate.
Undergraduate Programs
Here are the university’s undergraduate programs.
|BS English
|B.Ed (1.5 years)
|BS Zoology
|BS Geography
|BS Mathematics
|BS French
|B.Ed (4 years)
|B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture (Plant Pathology)
|BS Physics
|BS Space Science
|BS History
|B.S.Ed (Hons)
|B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture (Agronomy)
|BS Chemistry
|BS (4-years) Applied Geology
|BS Philosophy
|B.Sc. in Textile Engineering
|B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture (Horticulture)
|B. Architecture
|BFA Graphic Design
|BS Political Science
|B.Sc. Engineering
|B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture (Food Science & Technology)
|BFA Textile Design
|BFA Painting
|BS Social Work
|B.Sc (Engg.) Industrial Engineering & Management
|B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture (Entomology)
|BFA Sculpture
|BFA Graphic Arts
|BS (4-Year) Program Communication Studies
|B.Sc (Engg.) Electrical Engineering
|BS (4-years.) in Applied Psychology
|BFA Book Illustration
|BBA (Hons) Insurance & Risk Management
|BS (4-Years) Sociology & Socio-Cultural Studies
|B.Sc (Engg.) Metallurgy & Materials Engineering
|BS Biochemistry
|BBA (Hons) Banking & Finance
|Pharm.D
|BS (Hons) Gender Studies
|BS Islamic Studies
|BS Biotechnology
|BS Software Engineering
|BS in Computer Science
|B.Com. (Hons.)
|LL.M.
|BS Computational Physics
|BS Information Technology
|B.Com. Hons. (4 Years)
|BS (4-Yrs) Economics
|BS (4 years) Clinical Psychology
|BS Environmental Science
|BBA (Hons.)
|LLB 3 years
|B.S. Management
|BS Botany
|BS Statistics
|L.L.B 5 Years
|BBIT (Hons.)
|BS Microbiology and Molecular Genetics
|BS of Operation Research
|BS Management
|BBA (Hons.)
|BS Physical Education
|BS Actuarial Science
|BBA (Hons) 4 Years
Eligibility Criteria
- The candidates holding F.A/F.Sc or equivalent qualification with at least 2nd division and age not more than 24 years are eligible for admission
- The candidates holding F.Sc. (Pre-Medical with 60% marks) are eligible in Pharm-D
- The candidates holding F.Sc. (Pre-Engineering with 60% marks) are eligible for B.Sc. (Engg.) and age not more than 24 years.
- The candidate holding the 3rd division is not eligible for admission in BE/B.Sc/BS or equivalent program
- Pre-Admission Entry Test is mandatory. However, Foreign/GB/AJK/ KPK/ Sindh and Balochi students are exempted from the entrance test.
Graduate/Masters Programs
The University of Punjab offers top-quality masters programs for prospective students. They are as follows:
|M.A Archaeology
|M.Phil Archaeology
|M.A English
|M.A. French
|MA Pakistan Studies
|M.A. History
|M.A. Philosophy
|M.Phil Philosophy
|MA in Political Science
|MA Diplomacy & Strategic Studies
|MA International Relations
|M.Sc Social Work
|M.Sc Communication Studies
|M.Sc Communication Studies (Film & Television)
|M.Sc Communication Studies (Development Journalism)
|M.Sc Development Studies
|M.Sc. Criminology & Security Studies
|M.Sc. Population Sciences
|M.Sc Gender Studies
|M.Sc Sociology
|M.Com (1 1/2 Years)
|M.Com (3 1/2 Years)
|M.Sc Economics
|Master of Business Economics (MBEcon)
|Master of Information Management
|Masters of Human Resource Management
|Masters of Marketing
|Master of Public Administration
|MS Health Administration
|Masters of Human Resource
|MBIT (1 1/2 Years)
|Executive MBA
|MBA (1 1/2 year)
|MA Special Education
|Master of Business Education (MBE)
|M.A. Education
|M.A. in Educational Research and Assessment
|MA Education Elementary
|M.A. Education Islamic
|Master of Science Education (MS.Ed)
|MA Education Secondary
|M.Ed Secondary
|Master of Technology Education (MTE)
|MA English Language Teaching and Linguistics
|M.Sc. (Engg.) Textile Engineering
|M.Sc. Textile Processing Technology
|M.Sc (Engg.) Chemical Engineering
|M.Sc. Coal Technology
|M.Sc (Engg.) Energy & Environmental Engg.
|MS Industrial Engineering & Management
|MS Total Quality Management (TQM)
|M.Sc Quality & performance Management
|M.Sc (Engg.) Metallurgy and Materials Engineering
|MA in Islamic Studies
|LL.M.
|LLB 05-Yrs
|MS in Clinical Psychology
|M.Sc. Botany
|M.Sc. Microbiology & Molecular Genetics
|MSc Physical Education
|M.Sc. Zoology
|M.Sc. (Hons.) / M.Phil Agriculture (Food Science & Technology)
|M.Sc. (Hons.) / M.Phil Agriculture (Plant Pathology)
|M.Sc. (Hons.) / M.Phil Agriculture (Horticulture)
|M.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture (Agronomy)
|M.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture (Entomology)
|M.Sc Applied Psychology
|M.Sc. Biochemistry / Biotechnology
|MA Arabic
|M.Sc GIS
|M.Sc Computational Physics
|M.Sc Statistics
|M.Sc Chemistry
|MFA Illustration
|MA Urdu
|MSc in Mountain Conservation & Watershed Management
|M.Sc Biostatistics
|MFA Painting
|M. Architecture
|MA English
|MS / MPhil in Geoenvironmental Conservation and Sustainable Development (GCSD)
|Master of Information and Operational Management
|MA Fine Arts
|MBA (2Years)
|M.Com (Hons.)
|M.Sc. Seismology
|M.Sc. Actuarial Science
|MA Music
|MBA (3.5 Years) (Banking & Finance)
|M.Sc Tourism & Hospitality Management
|MS Environmental Sciences
|M.Sc. Business Statistics and Management
|MS Art History
|MBA (3.5 Years) Insurance & Risk Management
|M.Sc. Space Science
|M.Sc. Applied Hydrology
|M.Sc. Geography
|MFA Sculpture
|MBA (3.5 Years) Banking & Finance
|MFA Graphic Design
|M.Sc Tourism & Hospitality Management
|M.Sc. Mathematics
|MFA Graphic Arts
|MA Kashmir Studies
|MA Punjabi
|M.Sc Environmental Sciences
|M.Sc (Physics)
|MFA Textile Design
|MA Persian
Ph.D. Programs
Just like undergraduate and master’s programs, the University of Punjab offers a wide array of Ph.D. programs as well. They are as follows:
|Ph.D. in South Asian Studies
|Ph.D. English
|Ph.D. in History
|Ph.D. Philosophy
|Ph.D. Pakistan Studies
|Ph.D. International Relations
|Ph.D. Political Science
|Ph.D. in Social Work
|Ph.D. in Communication Studies
|Ph.D. Sociology
|Ph.D. Gender Studies
|Ph.D. in Public Health
|Ph.D. (Commerce)
|Ph.D. (Economics)
|Ph.D. in Information Management
|Ph.D. in Management
|Ph.D. in Business Administration
|Ph.D. in Special Education
|Doctor of Philosophy in Education (Ph.D.)
|Ph.D. Chemical Engineering
|Ph.D. TQM
|Ph.D. Metallurgy and Materials Engineering
|Ph.D. Polymer Technology
|Ph.D. Islamic Studies
|Ph.D. in Law & Human Rights
|Ph.D. Applied Molecular Biology and Forensic Sciences
|Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology
|Ph.D. in Molecular Biology
|Ph.D. Botany
|Ph.D. Zoology
|M.Phil Leading to PhD
|Ph.D. (Agriculture)
|Ph.D. in Applied Psychology
|Ph.D. Biochemistry
|Ph.D. Biotechnology
|Ph.D. Biological Sciences
|Ph.D. in Arabic
|Ph.D. (High Energy Physics)
|Ph.D. in Geoenvironmental Conservation and Sustainable Development (GCSD)
|Ph.D. Solid State Physics
|Ph.D. Microelectronic / Nanotechnology
|Ph.D. in Environmental Sciences
|Ph.D. Applied Hydrology
|Ph.D. Geomatics
|Ph.D. in Statistics
|Ph.D. Geography
|Ph.D. in Mathematics
|Ph.D. Physics
|Ph.D. Chemistry
|Ph.D. Applied Geology
|Ph.D. in Industrial Chemistry
|Ph.D. Optics and Photonic Systems
|Ph.D. Kashmir Studies
|Ph.D. Persian
|Ph.D. Punjabi
|Ph.D. Urdu
|Ph.D. Pharmacy
|Ph.D. Computer Science
|Ph.D. (Commerce)
Eligibility criteria for MA/MSc. or Equivalent:
- The candidates holding B.A/B.Sc (14-Years of Education) or equivalent qualification with at least 2nd division, and no more than 26 years old, are eligible for admission
- The candidate holding the 3rd division is not eligible for admission in MA/MSc.or equivalent program
- Pre-admission Entry Test is mandatory for the admission against merit as well as reserved seats if it having candidates by any department.
- Academic Record: 70%
- Entry Test: 30%
In case of admission to the college of Arts and design the Entry Test and Academic Qualifications weightage shall be as under:-
- Academic Record: 50%
- Entry Test & Interview : 50%
Eligibility criteria for MS/M.Phil/Ph.D. or Equivalent
- The applicant must have sixteen years of education (BS, M.A., M.Sc., or equivalent) as per HEC criteria for admission in MS, M.Phil, M.Sc. (Engg), M.Sc. (Hons), LLM, MBIT, MFA, M.Arch 1½ Yrs MBA, M.Com, or equivalent.
- For Ph.D. admission, eighteen years of education with research LLM, M.Sc (Engg), M.Sc. (Hons), MS, M.Phil, MBIT, MFA, M.Arch/ 1½ years MBA, M.Com. with 3.0/4.0 CGPA/OPM 70% /1st division as per HEC rules.
- The candidate will have to pass the GRE test, conducted by the approved committee of the concerned department with 50% marks for M.Phil and 70% for Ph.D.
Fee Structure
|Sr. No.
|Name of Examinations
|Fee for Affiliated College Students
|Fee for Private/ Late College Students
(Including Postal Charges)
|1.
|* B.A Part-I & Part-II
|5,390/-
|5,490/-
|2.
|* B.Sc Part-I & Part-II
|6,215/-
|6,315/-
|3.
|BCS / BSCS
|7,260/-
|7,360/-
|4.
|B.F.A. Part-I & II
|6,820/-
|6,920/-
|5.
|B.F.A. Part-III & M.F.A
|7,750/-
|7,850/-
|6.
|B.Sc. Hons (Per Semester) / ADE
|4,675/-
|4,775/-
|7.
|B.Sc. Physiotherapy (Part-I & II)
|7,260/-
|7,360/-
|8.
|B.Sc. Medical Laboratory Tech
|7,260/-
|7,360/-
|9.
|B.Ed
|6,900/-
|7,000/-
|10.
|B.S. Ed. I,II,III and Final
|6,900/-
|7,000/-
|11.
|B.Com Part-I & II (Affiliated College)
|5,775/-
|5,875/-
|12.
|B.Com Part-I & II (Private)
|—
|7,100/-
|13.
|B.B.A / M.B.A
|7,260
|7,360
|14.
|M.Ed
|7,020
|7,120
|15.
|* M.A Part I & II
|6,215/-
|6,315/-
|16.
|* M.Sc Part-I & II / M.I.T
|7,260/-
|7,360/-
|17.
|M.Com (Part I & II)
|7,260/-
|7,360/-
|18.
|M.Sc / B.Sc. (Home Economics) Part I, II, III, Final
|7,750/-
|7,850/-
|19.
|* L.L.B. Part I & II
|6,510/-
|6,610/-
|20.
|* L.L.B. Part III
|7,260/-
|7,360/-
|21.
|L.L.M.
|10,050/-
|10,150/-
|22.
|M.B.B.S / Pharm-D (1st, 2nd, 3rd 4th & 5th)
|11,350/-
|11,450/-
|23.
|(MD. MDS. MS) Part-I
|10,480/-
|10,580/-
|24.
|(MD. MDS. MS) Part-II
|31,185/-
|31,285/-
|25.
|M.Phil (Dentistry)
|14,990/-
|15,090/-
|26.
|Diploma in Medical
|14,080/-
|14,180/-
|27.
|D.T.L./ D.L.L./ D.C.M.A/ Computer Sc. and others
|5,335/-
|5,435/-
|28.
|Diploma after Graduation
|5,335/-
|5,435/-
|29.
|Diploma / Certificate in Language
|2,510/-
|2,610/-
|30.
|Appeal against Decision
|2,360/-
|2,360/-
|31.
|Change of Centre
|3,470/-
|3,470/-
|32.
|Change of Faculty
|7,040/-
|7,040/-
|33.
|Change of Practical Exam. Date / Change of Subject
|1,840/-
|1,840/-
|34.
|Certificate / Degree fee all type
|2,720/-
|2,720/-
|35.
|Exam Result before time
|37,710/-
|37,710/-
|36.
|Registration fee (External Students)
|4,090/-
|4,090/-
|37.
|** Enrollment fee per year (Private affiliated college)
|1,000/-
|—
|38.
|** Enrollment fee per year (Govt. affiliated college)
|500/-
|—
|39.
|Equivalence Fee
|2,360/-
|2,360/-
|40.
|Migration Fee
|2,720/-
|2,720/-
|41.
|Urgent Migration Fee
|5,460/-
|5,460/-
|42.
|Ph.D. Registration fee
|8,180/-
|8,180/-
|43.
|Rechecking fee
|1,840/-
|1,840/-
|44.
|Registered Graduate Enrollment fee
|580/-
|580/-
|45.
|Verification / Syllabus attestation fee
|1,750/-
|1,750/-
|46.
|Notification fee
|580/-
|580/-
|47.
|Degree Verification forms
|30/-
|30/-
|48.
|All other forms (Single Page)
|20/-
|20/-
|49.
|Correction before the declaration of result
|675/-
|675/-
|50.
|Correction after the declaration of the result within 2 years
|1,375/-
|1,375/-
|51.
|Correction after the declaration of result from 2 to 5 years
|2,725/-
|2,725/-
|52.
|Correction after the declaration of result from 5 to 10 years
|4,100/-
|4,100/-
|53.
|Correction after the declaration of result from 10 years to onward
|6,925/-
|6,925/-