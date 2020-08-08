Admissions in University of Punjab: Everything You Need to Know

Posted 1 hour ago by Saad Nasir

The University of Punjab was established in 1882 in Lahore and is the oldest public university in Pakistan. The fact that three Nobel laureates are from this university speaks volumes for its academic and research excellence:

  • Arthur Holly Compton, Nobel Prize in Chemistry (Magneto-chemistry) 1927
  • H. Gobind Khorana, Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 1968
  • Abdus Salam, Nobel Prize in Physics 1979

Located in the historical and culturally alive city of Lahore, Punjab University has played a leading role in higher education in the country. The university strives to provide a conducive environment for the pursuit of academic activities. On account of its quality degrees, pleasant environment, and low tuition fees, its the first choice for students.

All You Need to Know About University of Punjab Admissions

The University of Punjab offers a wide array of higher education programs, the programs have specific eligibility criteria for prospective students. Here are some of the important details that you must bear in mind, with respect to the different programs:

Admission Procedure

  • Sign up or register at Online Admission Portal http://111.68.103.22/admissions/
  • Fill in the application form
  • Deposit the application fee
  • Print Application Processing Fee Challan.
  • Submit the duly filled application form along with copies of required documents and bank receipt in the admission office of Punjab University

Documents Needed

  • Intermediate or equivalent degree
  • Matric or equivalent degree
  • National Identity Card
  • Migration Certificate – from intermediate board to the University of Punjab
  • Examination application form
  • Exam fee form – Challan form

Note: Migration certificate must be obtained from their respective Board of Intermediate.

Undergraduate Programs

Here are the university’s undergraduate programs.

BS EnglishB.Ed (1.5 years)BS ZoologyBS GeographyBS Mathematics
BS FrenchB.Ed (4 years)B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture (Plant Pathology)BS PhysicsBS Space Science
BS HistoryB.S.Ed (Hons)B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture (Agronomy)BS ChemistryBS (4-years) Applied Geology
BS PhilosophyB.Sc. in Textile EngineeringB.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture (Horticulture)B. ArchitectureBFA Graphic Design
BS Political ScienceB.Sc. EngineeringB.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture (Food Science & Technology)BFA Textile DesignBFA Painting
BS Social WorkB.Sc (Engg.) Industrial Engineering & ManagementB.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture (Entomology)BFA SculptureBFA Graphic Arts
BS (4-Year) Program Communication StudiesB.Sc (Engg.) Electrical EngineeringBS (4-years.) in Applied PsychologyBFA Book IllustrationBBA (Hons) Insurance & Risk Management
BS (4-Years) Sociology & Socio-Cultural StudiesB.Sc (Engg.) Metallurgy & Materials EngineeringBS BiochemistryBBA (Hons) Banking & FinancePharm.D
BS (Hons) Gender StudiesBS Islamic StudiesBS BiotechnologyBS Software EngineeringBS in Computer Science
B.Com. (Hons.)LL.M.BS Computational PhysicsBS Information TechnologyB.Com. Hons. (4 Years)
BS (4-Yrs) EconomicsBS (4 years) Clinical PsychologyBS Environmental ScienceBBA (Hons.)LLB 3 years
B.S. ManagementBS BotanyBS StatisticsL.L.B 5 Years
BBIT (Hons.)BS Microbiology and Molecular GeneticsBS of Operation ResearchBS Management
BBA (Hons.)BS Physical EducationBS Actuarial ScienceBBA (Hons) 4 Years

 

Eligibility Criteria

  • The candidates holding F.A/F.Sc or equivalent qualification with at least 2nd division and age not more than 24 years are eligible for admission
  • The candidates holding F.Sc. (Pre-Medical with 60% marks) are eligible in Pharm-D
  • The candidates holding F.Sc. (Pre-Engineering with 60% marks) are eligible for B.Sc. (Engg.) and age not more than 24 years.
  • The candidate holding the 3rd division is not eligible for admission in BE/B.Sc/BS or equivalent program
  • Pre-Admission Entry Test is mandatory. However, Foreign/GB/AJK/ KPK/ Sindh and Balochi students are exempted from the entrance test.

Graduate/Masters Programs

The University of Punjab offers top-quality masters programs for prospective students. They are as follows:

M.A ArchaeologyM.Phil ArchaeologyM.A EnglishM.A. FrenchMA Pakistan Studies
M.A. HistoryM.A. PhilosophyM.Phil PhilosophyMA in Political ScienceMA Diplomacy & Strategic Studies
MA International RelationsM.Sc Social WorkM.Sc Communication StudiesM.Sc Communication Studies (Film & Television)M.Sc Communication Studies (Development Journalism)
M.Sc Development StudiesM.Sc. Criminology & Security StudiesM.Sc. Population SciencesM.Sc Gender StudiesM.Sc Sociology
M.Com (1 1/2 Years)M.Com (3 1/2 Years)M.Sc EconomicsMaster of Business Economics (MBEcon)Master of Information Management
Masters of Human Resource ManagementMasters of MarketingMaster of Public AdministrationMS Health AdministrationMasters of Human Resource
MBIT (1 1/2 Years)Executive MBAMBA (1 1/2 year)MA Special EducationMaster of Business Education (MBE)
M.A. EducationM.A. in Educational Research and AssessmentMA Education ElementaryM.A. Education IslamicMaster of Science Education (MS.Ed)
MA Education SecondaryM.Ed SecondaryMaster of Technology Education (MTE)MA English Language Teaching and LinguisticsM.Sc. (Engg.) Textile Engineering
M.Sc. Textile Processing TechnologyM.Sc (Engg.) Chemical EngineeringM.Sc. Coal TechnologyM.Sc (Engg.) Energy & Environmental Engg.MS Industrial Engineering & Management
MS Total Quality Management (TQM)M.Sc Quality & performance ManagementM.Sc (Engg.) Metallurgy and Materials EngineeringMA in Islamic StudiesLL.M.
LLB 05-YrsMS in Clinical PsychologyM.Sc. BotanyM.Sc. Microbiology & Molecular GeneticsMSc Physical Education
M.Sc. ZoologyM.Sc. (Hons.) / M.Phil Agriculture (Food Science & Technology)M.Sc. (Hons.) / M.Phil Agriculture (Plant Pathology)M.Sc. (Hons.) / M.Phil Agriculture (Horticulture)M.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture (Agronomy)
M.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture (Entomology)M.Sc Applied PsychologyM.Sc. Biochemistry / BiotechnologyMA ArabicM.Sc GIS
M.Sc Computational PhysicsM.Sc StatisticsM.Sc ChemistryMFA IllustrationMA Urdu
MSc in Mountain Conservation & Watershed ManagementM.Sc BiostatisticsMFA PaintingM. ArchitectureMA English
MS / MPhil in Geoenvironmental Conservation and Sustainable Development (GCSD)Master of Information and Operational ManagementMA Fine ArtsMBA (2Years)M.Com (Hons.)
M.Sc. SeismologyM.Sc. Actuarial ScienceMA MusicMBA (3.5 Years) (Banking & Finance)M.Sc Tourism & Hospitality Management
MS Environmental SciencesM.Sc. Business Statistics and ManagementMS Art HistoryMBA (3.5 Years) Insurance & Risk ManagementM.Sc. Space Science
M.Sc. Applied HydrologyM.Sc. GeographyMFA SculptureMBA (3.5 Years) Banking & FinanceMFA Graphic Design
M.Sc Tourism & Hospitality ManagementM.Sc. MathematicsMFA Graphic ArtsMA Kashmir StudiesMA Punjabi
M.Sc Environmental SciencesM.Sc (Physics)MFA Textile DesignMA Persian

 

Ph.D. Programs

Just like undergraduate and master’s programs, the University of Punjab offers a wide array of Ph.D. programs as well. They are as follows:

Ph.D. in South Asian StudiesPh.D. EnglishPh.D. in HistoryPh.D. PhilosophyPh.D. Pakistan Studies
Ph.D. International RelationsPh.D. Political SciencePh.D. in Social WorkPh.D. in Communication StudiesPh.D. Sociology
Ph.D. Gender StudiesPh.D. in Public HealthPh.D. (Commerce)Ph.D. (Economics)Ph.D. in Information Management
Ph.D. in ManagementPh.D. in Business AdministrationPh.D. in Special EducationDoctor of Philosophy in Education (Ph.D.)Ph.D. Chemical Engineering
Ph.D. TQMPh.D. Metallurgy and Materials EngineeringPh.D. Polymer TechnologyPh.D. Islamic StudiesPh.D. in Law & Human Rights
Ph.D. Applied Molecular Biology and Forensic SciencesPh.D. in Clinical PsychologyPh.D. in Molecular BiologyPh.D. BotanyPh.D. Zoology
M.Phil Leading to PhDPh.D. (Agriculture)Ph.D. in Applied PsychologyPh.D. BiochemistryPh.D. Biotechnology
Ph.D. Biological SciencesPh.D. in ArabicPh.D. (High Energy Physics)Ph.D. in Geoenvironmental Conservation and Sustainable Development (GCSD)Ph.D. Solid State Physics
Ph.D. Microelectronic / NanotechnologyPh.D. in Environmental SciencesPh.D. Applied HydrologyPh.D. GeomaticsPh.D. in Statistics
Ph.D. GeographyPh.D. in MathematicsPh.D. PhysicsPh.D. ChemistryPh.D. Applied Geology
Ph.D. in Industrial ChemistryPh.D. Optics and Photonic SystemsPh.D. Kashmir StudiesPh.D. PersianPh.D. Punjabi
Ph.D. UrduPh.D. PharmacyPh.D. Computer SciencePh.D. (Commerce)

 

Eligibility criteria for MA/MSc. or Equivalent:

  • The candidates holding B.A/B.Sc (14-Years of Education) or equivalent qualification with at least 2nd division, and no more than 26 years old, are eligible for admission
  • The candidate holding the 3rd division is not eligible for admission in MA/MSc.or equivalent program
  • Pre-admission Entry Test is mandatory for the admission against merit as well as reserved seats if it having candidates by any department.
  • Academic Record: 70%
  • Entry Test: 30%

In case of admission to the college of Arts and design the Entry Test and Academic Qualifications weightage shall be as under:-

  • Academic Record: 50%
  • Entry Test & Interview : 50%

Eligibility criteria for MS/M.Phil/Ph.D. or Equivalent

  1. The applicant must have sixteen years of education (BS, M.A., M.Sc., or equivalent) as per HEC criteria for admission in MS, M.Phil, M.Sc. (Engg), M.Sc. (Hons), LLM, MBIT, MFA, M.Arch 1½ Yrs MBA, M.Com, or equivalent.
  2. For Ph.D. admission, eighteen years of education with research LLM, M.Sc (Engg), M.Sc. (Hons), MS, M.Phil, MBIT, MFA, M.Arch/ 1½ years MBA, M.Com. with 3.0/4.0 CGPA/OPM 70% /1st division as per HEC rules.
  3. The candidate will have to pass the GRE test, conducted by the approved committee of the concerned department with 50% marks for M.Phil and 70% for Ph.D.

Fee Structure

Sr. No.Name of ExaminationsFee for Affiliated College StudentsFee for Private/ Late College Students
(Including Postal Charges)
1.* B.A Part-I & Part-II5,390/-5,490/-
2.* B.Sc Part-I & Part-II6,215/-6,315/-
3.BCS / BSCS7,260/-7,360/-
4.B.F.A. Part-I & II6,820/-6,920/-
5.B.F.A. Part-III & M.F.A7,750/-7,850/-
6.B.Sc. Hons (Per Semester) / ADE4,675/-4,775/-
7.B.Sc. Physiotherapy (Part-I & II)7,260/-7,360/-
8.B.Sc. Medical Laboratory Tech7,260/-7,360/-
9.B.Ed6,900/-7,000/-
10.B.S. Ed. I,II,III and Final6,900/-7,000/-
11.B.Com Part-I & II (Affiliated College)5,775/-5,875/-
12.B.Com Part-I & II (Private)7,100/-
13.B.B.A / M.B.A7,2607,360
14.M.Ed7,0207,120
15.* M.A Part I & II6,215/-6,315/-
16.* M.Sc Part-I & II / M.I.T7,260/-7,360/-
17.M.Com (Part I & II)7,260/-7,360/-
18.M.Sc / B.Sc. (Home Economics) Part I, II, III, Final7,750/-7,850/-
19.* L.L.B. Part I & II6,510/-6,610/-
20.* L.L.B. Part III7,260/-7,360/-
21.L.L.M.10,050/-10,150/-
22.M.B.B.S / Pharm-D (1st, 2nd, 3rd 4th & 5th)11,350/-11,450/-
23.(MD. MDS. MS) Part-I10,480/-10,580/-
24.(MD. MDS. MS) Part-II31,185/-31,285/-
25.M.Phil (Dentistry)14,990/-15,090/-
26.Diploma in Medical14,080/-14,180/-
27.D.T.L./ D.L.L./ D.C.M.A/ Computer Sc. and others5,335/-5,435/-
28.Diploma after Graduation5,335/-5,435/-
29.Diploma / Certificate in Language2,510/-2,610/-
30.Appeal against Decision2,360/-2,360/-
31.Change of Centre3,470/-3,470/-
32.Change of Faculty7,040/-7,040/-
33.Change of Practical Exam. Date / Change of Subject1,840/-1,840/-
34.Certificate / Degree fee all type2,720/-2,720/-
35.Exam Result before time37,710/-37,710/-
36.Registration fee (External Students)4,090/-4,090/-
37.** Enrollment fee per year (Private affiliated college)1,000/-
38.** Enrollment fee per year (Govt. affiliated college)500/-
39.Equivalence Fee2,360/-2,360/-
40.Migration Fee2,720/-2,720/-
41.Urgent Migration Fee5,460/-5,460/-
42.Ph.D. Registration fee8,180/-8,180/-
43.Rechecking fee1,840/-1,840/-
44.Registered Graduate Enrollment fee580/-580/-
45.Verification / Syllabus attestation fee1,750/-1,750/-
46.Notification fee580/-580/-
47.Degree Verification forms30/-30/-
48.All other forms (Single Page)20/-20/-
49.Correction before the declaration of result675/-675/-
50.Correction after the declaration of the result within 2 years1,375/-1,375/-
51.Correction after the declaration of result from 2 to 5 years2,725/-2,725/-
52.Correction after the declaration of result from 5 to 10 years4,100/-4,100/-
53.Correction after the declaration of result from 10 years to onward6,925/-6,925/-

 

Explore on Ltd.
>