Here’s Your First Hands On of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 [Video]

Samsung’s newest foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 debuted earlier this week, but the company has only shown off official press renders so far and retail units are yet to arrive. Soon after the official announcement, a short hands-on video was leaked giving us our first look at the device.

The short 16-second video comes courtesy of Ben Geskin on Twitter and it shows the device from more angles than the official images. It shows the display crease, which was obviously not shown in press renders, the awkwardly placed punch-hole front camera, and the improved displays.

The only side it does not show is the rear panel of the foldable, but we have already seen that in official images. The camera bump looks identical to the Galaxy Note 20 series and the rear panel has a matte finish, unlike the original Galaxy Fold which had a glossy look.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has a 6.23-inch external display with a 60Hz refresh rate, whereas the inner screen is a 7.6-inch panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865+ SoC and runs Android 10 with One UI on top.

The rear camera is expected to have a wide-angle, a telephoto, and an ultrawide lens. The battery capacity is expected to be 4,500 mAh.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is not available and will be launched in the coming months.