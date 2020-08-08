Zoom Gets Noise Suppression, Snapchat Like Filters & More

Video conferencing app Zoom is still booming with the ongoing pandemic and is getting new security updates and features left and right. The newest update to Zoom introduces a variety of new filters and tweaks to audio and lighting to offer a better video calling experience.

ALSO READ

Zoom Surpasses TikTok as the Most Downloaded App in The World

The new update focuses more on fun than functionality, bringing plenty of amusing filters to explore. People can now put on sprout horns, an eye patch, color filters, and more. All of these are available under the virtual backgrounds option.

Other than filters, Zoom has also introduced convenient ways for people to adjust how they look in a video call. It now supports skin smoothing and lighting adjustments for users to improve how they look or work easily in dim environments. There is a new “adjust for low light” option that can be found under video settings to adjust the lighting as well.

As for audio, Zoom has improved its noise suppression feature to aid people working in noisy environments or sensitive microphones. People can choose between low and high suppression levels to suit different environments.

Finally, there are now reaction buttons and video overlay with transparent backgrounds for presentations. We recommend watching the video below to see how everything works: