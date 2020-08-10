Punjab Govt Issues Special SOPs for Tourists

With parks, restaurants, and recreational spots opening across the country amid declining coronavirus cases, the Punjab government has issued 14-point standard operating procedures (SOPs) for visitors.

The federal government had decided to end the smart lockdown from today, allowing economic activity to fully resume after five months of restrictions to suppress the pandemic.

Punjab Tourism Department (PTD) issued a notification in this regard on Sunday, under which the tourists will have to abide by the 14-point guidelines.

According to the notification, visitors will be mandated to continuously use face masks and maintain a physical distance of one meter when they visit parks, museums, historical, and other recreational sites.

Only one visitor at a time will be allowed at booths for purchasing tickets, and no huddling will be permitted at the counters. The body temperature of the visitors will be checked at the entry points to each site.

Banners and posters displaying the precautionary steps will be placed on all premises. Food and drink stalls will be bound to serve in disposable cups and plates only. Moreover, medicated soaps will be provided at toilets and washrooms.

About Staffers

The staff of these recreational sites will undergo a brief medical exam each day before they start their duties. Only those declared fit will be allowed to work. Each staffer must be well aware of the SOPs to ensure their implementation.

For the chairlift in Murree, the provincial government has set up additional booths at Kashmir Point, Mall Road, and Patariata. Seats adjacent to older people will be kept empty to ensure safety.