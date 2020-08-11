Cambridge Publishes O-Level and A-Level Results for May-June 2020 Exams

Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) has published the results of the May and June 2020 exams that got canceled in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

CAIE has issued the results of the following:

O and A-Levels

IGCSE

Cambridge International AS

IPQ

AICE

ICE

Around 950,000 students registered with 4,000 educational institutions from around the world including 550 in Pakistan. The students have been accorded grades along with rank orders against each subject as the Coronavirus pandemic made the exams impossible.

CAIE has calculated the result of all students for the May-June 2020 exams based on a 4-step process that combined evidence provided by schools and the evidence at its disposal.

According to details, English Language, Mathematics, and Physics remained the popular subjects in Pakistan while international students received the highest grades in Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry this year.

Chief Executive Officer of CAIE, Christine Owens, has said:

In this extraordinary situation of Coronavirus pandemic, Cambridge International has taken extraordinary steps to ensure that our students around the world can continue their education safely.

View the results at Cambridge Assessment International Education.