Fahim Haider Gets Appointed as CEO of Mari Petroleum

Faheem Haider has been appointed as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Mari Petroleum Company Limited with effect from August 12, 2020.

He will replace Lt. Gen. Ishfaq Nadeem Ahmad (Retd.) who served the organization for more than three years.

Faheem Haider is a petroleum engineer and possesses more than 27 years of professional experience. Apart from handling core E&P operations in different parts of the world, he has hands-on experience of JV management, business development, strategy and growth delivery, operational efficiency, cost leadership, and stakeholder management.

Mr. Faheem holds a Post-Graduate Diploma from the College of Petroleum Studies, Oxford UK, an MSc. Degree in Petroleum Engineering & Production Management from Imperial College London, and a BSc. Degree in Petroleum Engineering from UET, Lahore.

Mari Petroleum Limited

Mari Petroleum Limited recorded impressive business and financial performance during the outgoing financial year.

The financial performance for the third quarter showed a profit for the period of Rs. 8.477 billion compared to Rs 5.751 billion for the corresponding quarter. The gross sales for the third quarter amounted to Rs. 31.313 billion compared to gross sales of Rs. 28.879 billion for the comparative quarter.

A cumulative 180,944 MMSCF of gas at a daily average of 658 MMSCF and 10,071 barrels of condensate (37 barrels per day) were produced and sold from Mari Field during the first nine months of the last fiscal, against 184,714 MMSCF of gas at a daily average of 674 MMSCF and 12,546 barrels of condensate (46 barrels per day) for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, as per the requirement/withdrawal of the customers.

In addition, 214,532 barrels of crude oil (780 barrels per day), 60,419 barrels of condensate (220 barrels per day) and 7,972 MMSCF of gas (29 MMSCF per day) were produced and sold from joint ventures during the period, whereas 222,892 barrels of crude oil (813 barrels per day), 70,475 barrels of condensate (257 barrels per day), 8,762 MMSCF of gas (32 MMSCF per day) and 19.83 metric ton of LPG (0.07 metric ton per day) were produced and sold from joint ventures in the corresponding period in the previous year.

The company’s customers include Engro Fertilizer Limited, Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited, Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited, Pak Arab Fertilizers Limited, Foundation Power Company Daharki Limited (FPCDL), Central Power Generation Company Limited (CPGCL), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Sui Southern Gas Company Limited, Attock Refinery Limited, National Refinery Limited, Pakistan Refinery Limited, Pak Arab Refinery Limited, EGAS (Private) Limited, Petrosin CNG (Private) Limited and Foundation Gas.