Former Captain Wants to See Haider Ali in the Test Team

Former Pakistan captain, Rashid Latif, has advised the team management to give Haider Ali a chance to prove his worth in the upcoming Tests. The second Test is scheduled to begin in Southampton from 13th August.

Having seen his performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Latif believes that Haider can represent his country in all formats. He also said that now is the time to slot him in the playing XI for the Tests otherwise he will lose one year of his career.

Giving him a chance only after Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq’s retirements will not do justice to Haider’s talent.

Haider Ali is missing from this team. His time to play is now and if he doesn’t play, you will waste one year of his career. We are waiting for Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq to retire before including Haider Ali but by then it will be too late.

The former wicket-keeper batsman also said that Haider is currently being seen as a limited-overs batsman, however, he has the potential to be a very good Test cricketer.

Now that we have seen his performance in PSL, we will only look to play him in white-ball formats. I think he will play in T20Is against England but I believe it will be better to establish him as a Test player first. I firmly believe that Haider will become an excellent Test player and will eventually go on to cement his place in all formats.

Latif, however, didn’t specify who should the teenager replace in the team. Even if Pakistan play an extra batsman, it will most likely be Fawad Alam who has heaps of first-class runs behind him compared to Haider Ali.

Do you think Haider Ali should play in Southampton?