CAA to Install an Automated Bird Strike Prevention System at Airports

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is installing a modern electronic system on all major airports to reduce bird strike incidents.

The automated ‘bio-acoustic bird prevention system’ will use the digital recording of species-specific distress sounds to repel the birds from the runways. The use of propane cannons and pyrotechnics will be abandoned after the system’s installation.

CAA’s Director-General Hassan Nasir Jamy has directed the concerned departments to complete the installation of the system swiftly.

Speaking about the development, Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan said that the bird strike incidents happen at almost all airports of the country. They are, however, a regular occurrence at Karachi and Lahore airports due to a lack of cleanliness in surrounding areas.

According to the statistics provided by the spokesperson in July, 22 incidents of bird strikes occurred in the first seven months of the year, 10 of which were reported in the first 20 days of July alone, causing hefty losses to the national airline.

Abdullah Hafeez also said that the national flag carrier has fully restored its local flight operations, starting flights to Sukkur, Multan, and Gwadar from Friday.

He noted that the airline has announced a 14 percent discount on all major domestic routes for the Independence Day. The offer will be valid until August 14.