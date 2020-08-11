PIA Starts Bookings for Paris Despite Being Banned in Europe

The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has announced special flights to and from the French capital, Paris, despite a six-month ban from the European Union Air Safety Agency (EASA).

As per details, the national flag carrier will operate two charter flights to Paris this month, booking for which has already been started.

A spokesperson of the PIA, Abdullah Hafeez, said that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has allowed flights from Paris to land in Islamabad after which the first flight, PK-573, will arrive on August 15 at the New Islamabad International Airport. The same flight will depart for the French capital the very next day (August 16).

The second flight, PK-575, from Paris to Islamabad, will operate on August 29, the spokesperson said. It will leave for Paris on August 30.

It should be noted that the national airline is banned from entering Europe, the UK, and the US for six months. The bans were imposed after the Federal Aviation Minister, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, said that 262 pilots had dubious licenses.