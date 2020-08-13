New Energy Policy Approved for a Major Shift in Electricity Generation

Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub announced that the new energy policy has been approved for making a major shift to electricity generation to renewable and alternative sources in Pakistan.

Omar Ayub, while addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Division Nadeem Babar, said that the rate of power generation will be increased by up to 20 percent by using domestic reserves of renewable and alternative electricity projects.

He detailed that the country will be able to domestically produce 60 percent of its electricity by 2030. The policy was earlier approved by the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

The federal minister said that the bidding process is being initiated for the renewable electricity projects, whereas, the scientists and engineers are busy in locally preparing power generation equipment.

We will produce power up to 10 percent through Thar coal reserves and up to 60 percent of electricity will be generated through the domestic reserves by 2030. At this time, the power generation is dependent on imported oil and gas. The new energy policy will also help the authorities to reduce electricity tariffs. Low-cost electricity will benefit industries and domestic consumers. Moreover, the power authorities will also produce electricity through the solar system with the assistance of science and technology. The projects for alternative energy production will also create employment in the country.

Nadeem Babar said that the bidding process will be completed in a transparent manner under the new energy policy. The previous policies had been designed on the basis of the US Dollar’s valuation. He added that the authorities will organize bidding events annually for the renewable energy sector. He continued: