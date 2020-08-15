Chairman CPEC Announces an Internship Program With a Monthly Stipend

Chairman CPEC Asim Saleem Bajwa has announced a CPEC Internship program that offers an opportunity for the youth to join a three-month CPEC internship program. Asim announced the program through his twitter account.

In the spirit of Youth empowerment/to develop young leaders,We announce to offer an opportunity to you to join #CPEC specific internship for 3 months-brochure for first internship of series attached,all eligible Pakistanis can apply.2/2 #CPECMakingProgress pic.twitter.com/xPjbIdzy7Q — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) August 15, 2020

The program is aimed at providing opportunities to Pakistan’s youth to help them develop skills and experience that would prove beneficial for the future of the country.

According to details, the CPEC Internship program will run from October 2020 to December 2020. The applications for the internship program will open on August 18, 2020.

The program will recruit a total of 100 interns and will offer them a monthly stipend. The interns will be allocated to specific industries/sectors according to their specialty and will have a chance to hone their management and leadership skills.

Candidates can apply online by filling out the form at www.cpecauthority.gov.pk.