PM Congratulates Maritime Ministry for Finalizing Blue Economy Policy

Posted 6 hours ago by Jehangir Nasir

Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated the Ministry of Maritime Affairs for finalizing a new and dynamic Blue Economy Policy aimed at revitalizing the shipping sector.

On Twitter, the prime minister said the new policy will help save valuable foreign exchange of Pakistan and create more employment opportunities for the country’s seafarers.

We will ensure Pakistan fulfills its enormous maritime potential.

The Blue Economy concept encompasses many industries like ports, shipping companies, energy, renewable energy, fisheries, maritime transportation, tourism, climate change, and waste management besides others.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had declared the year 2020 as the Year of Blue Economy to gain the maximum advantage of blue economy resources.

