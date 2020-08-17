PM Imran Saved More Than Rs. 2.3 Trillion from the National Exchequer

Prime Minister Imran Khan saved Rs. 2,361 billion through his strategy and efforts during the last two years.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz, revealed this in a Twitter post on Sunday. He said that the amount is more than the country’s three-year development budget.

وزیراعظم عمران خان 2 سال میں اب تک غریب عوام کے 2344 ارب روپے اپنی حکمت عملی اور کوشش سے بچائیں ہے یہ رقم پاکستان کے تین سال کے ڈیولپمنٹ بجٹ سے زیادہ ہے ریکوڈک 7 ارب ڈالر =1100 ارب روپے

کارکے 1.5 ارب ڈالر = 240 ارب روپے

جی آئی ڈی سی 400 ارب

آئی پی پی 604 ارب — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) August 16, 2020

Senator Shibli Faraz noted that $7 billion, equal to Rs. 1,100 billion as per the current exchange rate, were saved in the Reko Diq project, whereas $1.5 billion (Rs. 240 billion approx.) were saved in the Karkey project.

Similarly, Rs. 417 billion were saved in the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) case – which the Supreme Court of Pakistan recently ruled in favor of the government. Moreover, another Rs. 604 billion will be saved as a result of the new agreement with independent power producers (IPPs), he added.