TECNO Spark 6 Encrypted With G70 Processor Is About To Launch

TECNO is all set to surprise its customers once again with the debut of Spark 6, another valued addition to the most popular Spark series.

Spark 6 is an upgraded version of Spark 5 which has already experienced a record-breaking sale in Pakistan. TECNO encouraged by the profuse response is now gearing up to launch Spark 6 soon.

This phone is expected to be equipped with the world’s class finest features but the most striking feature which makes TECNO fans drooled over the upcoming device is its rumored 6 upgraded specs. Though other features of Spark 6 are not yet revealed it is believed that this time TECNO is heavily investing in its processor segment and planning to come up with a powerful, predictably G70 advanced processor.

With the elevated consumer’s expectation bar it is yet to see how Spark 6 will help TECNO to consolidate its top position in the market. It is expected that this new model will also create buzz and will give a tough time to its rivals.