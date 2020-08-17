The Little Art and STARZPLAY Announce 12th Lahore Int’l Children Film Festival

The Little Art is proud to announce the 12th edition of the Lahore International Children’s Film Festival (LICFF), in collaboration with STARZPLAY by Cinepax. The festival will be presenting 158 films from 24 countries in 16 languages. The films are made by professional filmmakers, as well as young people suitable for children, youth and families.

The festival will showcase selected best films for children in local and international feature and short live-action category, animation, documentaries, and films made by children. The online festival will be made available to stream on the STARZPLAY by Cinepax app and website from 21st August’20. Customers can access the service by visiting www.starzplay.pk or download the app from the Play or App stores for their Android and iOS devices.

LICFF (Lahore International Children’s Film Festival) is an annual event to showcase the best of local and international films made by, for and about children and young people. The festival started in 2008 and has completed its 11 seasons successfully with over 1188 films from nearly 118 countries screened to over 501,550 children.

Arif BaigMohamed, Chairman of Cinepax said, “STARZPLAY by Cinepax has always believed in promoting local talent and film projects in Pakistan and organizing SSFC in 2019 marked the beginning of our dream. STARZPLAY by Cinepax has provided a platform where some of the best short films from Pakistani directors have been available to stream. Pakistan is full of talent and potential and we’re proud to have a streaming service that helps enable a platform.”

“This year has been challenging because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but at the same time has resulted in opportunities on the digital frontier. Being the most widely accessible streaming service in Pakistan, we experienced considerable growth in streaming numbers and viewership counts. As more and more people were stuck at home, they binge-watched numerous shows and movies on the STARZPLAY app and website,” he said.

He further added, “This year we are proud to host entries for the Lahore International Children’s Film Festival where we will get to witness the hard work of our youth. We wish all the participants good luck and hope to make this year’s film festival even more successful than last year’s.”

LICFF Director Shoaib Iqbal, said, “Covid-19 has formed unprecedented challenges for us all, especially for the arts and culture sector, but we believe that we can find ways through collaborations. Since we will not be able to hold the physical Festival events in 6 cities across Pakistan as planned this year, we worked hard to reach more children across Pakistan through our digital offering. We are bringing the world home for children, youth, and families, and are thankful to all the partners for the support.”

LICFF and STARZPLAY by Cinepax both aim to continue to inspire children through film and bring the community together to watch, learn, and discuss cinema. The Little Art has an immense love for the craft of filmmaking, storytelling, children, and youth and inspiring them to become independent creative thinkers, dreamers, and doers. It is grateful to the organizations for their support this year.