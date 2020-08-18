PMD Predicts Heavy Rain & Thundershowers in Most Parts of The Country

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread rains from Wednesday to Friday in the central and upper parts of the country.

The Met Office said that strong monsoon currents will enter the country tomorrow. The new system will result in widespread rain during the next three to four days.

The forecast predicts rain-thundershowers from Wednesday to Friday in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad and Sahiwal in upper Punjab, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda and Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Kashmir. The department added:

Heavy to very heavy falls are expected in the upper parts of Punjab, and KP including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Mardan, Peshawar, Nowshera, and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, scattered showers are expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, D.G. Khan, Bahawalpur, Waziristan, Bannu, D.I Khan, Zhob, Musakhel, and Barkhan during the period.

The Met Office has issued an urban flood warning for various cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir for Thursday and Friday.

The fifth spell of monsoon rains predicted for southern and south-eastern parts of the country including Karachi, Hyderabad, Nawabshah, and Sukkar between 14 and 16 August. The system, however, weakened and brought light rainfall and drizzle in the region.