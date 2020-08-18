You Can Now Test Drive the Toyota Yaris from Your Home

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has announced that they have launched a new offer allowing potential customers to book a test drive of the all-new Toyota Yaris at home.

The car would be delivered to the customers by the company at their doorstep, where they can take it for a test drive at any nearby area.

It is pertinent to mention however that this offer is only available in Karachi for now.

The procedure for booking the test drive is also quite simple. All you have to do is fill out an online form that asks you for some essential information and someone from the company should get back to you shortly thereafter. However, a mandatory condition for availing the test drive is that the applicant has to be a holder of a valid driver’s license.

The Yaris was launched by the company in March 2020, to compete with Honda City, Suzuki Ciaz and other sub-compact sedans of the market. The car can be had with 2 engine options. On the lower spec, you get 1NR-FE which is a 1.3 liter 4-cylinder Dual Overhead Cam (DOHC) petrol engine that pushes out 97 horsepower and 123 newton/meters of Torque.

In the higher-spec model, you get the 2NR-FE which is a 1.5 liter 4-cylinder Dual Overhead Cam (DOHC) petrol engine that pushes out 105 horsepower and 140 newton/meters of Torque. Both engines can be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 7 speed CVT automatic transmission.

The car can be had in 6 variants, the lowest of which is the GLI with a 1.3 liter engine and a manual transmission that costs Rs. 2,469,000, whereas the highest one is the ATIV X with a 1.5 liter engine and a CVT automatic transmission, which costs a whopping Rs. 2,959,000.

In the top variant, however, you can get some useful features such as drive mode selector, smart entry, push start, smart trunk button, multi-info gauge cluster with a 4.2″ TFT screen, auto Air Conditioning with climate control, 6.8″ infotainment touch screen, 6 speaker audio, steering switches, airbags for driver and passenger, stability control, hill start assist, traction control, ABS brakes, backup camera and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Since the car is a recent release, we are yet to see how reliable, desirable and successful it is. However, Toyota IMC certainly seems to be doing everything they can to push the new Yaris into the market.