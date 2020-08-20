Here’s How Microsoft’s First Folding Phone Works

Unveiled last year, Microsoft’s first folding phone is finally available for pre-order for a staggering price of $1400. However, unlike other foldable devices in the market, the Surface Duo features a dual-screen design instead of a foldable display. Now thanks to folks over at CNET, we now have a good look at the insides of the device that shows how it works.

As mentioned before, the Surface Duo has two screens instead of a folding display, which are joined together with a hinge commonly found on laptops. Instead of the complexities involved with foldable displays, the Surface Duo uses traditional technology for the folding mechanism.

On the inside, it features last year’s flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 855 alongside a few extra chips for handling features such as the Surface Pen and the split battery, etc.

The split battery can be seen in the image below, there is a cell on the right and a bigger one on the left. These two cells are managed by a custom chip that makes sure they charge and discharge at the same time. The batteries combine for a total of 3,577 mAh capacity.

As for software, the Surface Duo runs on Android but has Microsoft’s own launcher on top that aims to perfect the dual-screen multitasking experience. It makes sure you can easily move information between the two 5.6-inch OLED screens, especially with Microsoft’s own apps such as Word, OneNote, Outlook, etc.

Google is also working on enabling side by side dual-screen multitasking for its own apps and Microsoft will allow third-party developers to use its API to add support for their own apps too.

The Surface Duo is only available for pre-orders at the moment but will go for sale next month.