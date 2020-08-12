Microsoft Surface Duo Launches Next Month Running Windows 10

Microsoft’s first “foldable” phone, the Surface Duo, was rumored to arrive sometime later this year and its availability has just been confirmed by the company. The blog post confirms that the Surface Duo will start shipping on September 10, 2020, and will have a launch price of $1399.

The post also talks about some of the upcoming business features for the Surface Duo. The foldable will come with enterprise-grade security powered by a custom-engineered Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) and other features. The device can also become a foldable PC since it will have access to cloud-powered Windows 10 thanks to Windows Virtual Desktop.

The phone’s own OS will be Windows 10X instead, which is a version of Windows 10 specifically designed for foldable phones. It looks and feels pretty similar to Android.

There is no detailed information for specifications, accessories, or carrier support but since the launch date and pricing have been revealed already, we can expect finer details to follow soon. Additionally, since the pricing is quite similar to Huawei and Samsung’s foldable phones, we can expect flagship-grade specifications and a variety of features we haven’t seen before.

What we do know about specifications is that the Surface Duo will have two 5.6-inch AMOLED screens and it will be powered by last year’s Snapdragon 855 with UFS 3.0 and 6GB RAM. It is slightly disappointing to see Microsoft go the easy route and not include an actual folding display. More will be revealed as the launch date draws near.