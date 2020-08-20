Pakistan Receives Foreign Investment of Over $100 Million in July

Pakistan continued to attract the interest of foreign investors as it recorded inflows of over $100 million in the first month of the financial year 2021.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the foreign direct investment recorded an inflow of $114 million in July, which is 60 percent higher than the same month of the last financial year.

On the other hand, Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) recorded a mixed trend. The equity market recorded an outflow of $73 million in July whereas debt securities received an investment of $66 million.

Hence, the overall foreign investment inflows recorded stood at $107.2 million as compared with $105 million in July of the last financial year.

China was the highest contributor to foreign investment. It was followed by the USA and UK.

Sectors received that investments are oil and gas (exploration and production), electrical machinery, telecom, etc.