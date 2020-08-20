Pakistan Surpasses its Mango Export Target During COVID-19 Pandemic

Pakistan has managed to achieve the mango export target by exporting 125,000 tonnes, fetching valuable foreign exchange of $72 million during the season despite numerous issues arising from the global COVID-19 pandemic.

According to details, the mango export target was set at 80,000 tonnes, however, All Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters, Importers & Merchants Association (APFVA) effectively managed to increase the export target by 45,000 tonnes by adopting an aggressive strategy coupled with timely decisions taken by the federal government.

APFVA’s Patron-in-Chief Waheed Ahmed said:

The current mango season was one of the most difficult seasons in the history of mango export, however, the association translated the stiff challenges of the coronavirus pandemic into unique opportunities by adopting appropriate and realistic strategies including switching export of mangoes to sea and land routes after the airlines shut down their flight operations.

On one hand, there were serious logistic issues, while on the other, people who remained confined to their homes due to the global lockdowns were in need of food items, particularly highly nutritious food, which led to the export of additional mangoes, Waheed said.

It is anticipated that within the next one to one-and-a-half months additional mango exports of 25,000 tons will also be achieved.

During the current mango season, Afghanistan emerged as the top importer of Pakistani mangoes while UAE, Iran, and Oman also had a good international market for Pakistani mangoes. With an overall mango export of 46,276 tonnes, the share of UAE, Iran & Oman was 33,000 tonnes, 17,956 tonnes, and 11,459 tonnes respectively.

Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood congratulated the mango exporters who were able to achieve this remarkable result. He further added that a meeting is being arranged to create a long term strategy for exporting this great Pakistani product.

According to Waheed, during the current season, the coordination and cooperation between the federal government and other concerned government departments were excellent in resolving export-related issues.

Taking timely advantage of this unique opportunity, President Arif Alvi convened a special meeting at the President House and decided to launch an aggressive promotion of Pakistani mangoes through Pakistani missions abroad by sending “gift of mangoes” to all heads of states with a view to improve diplomatic ties with the states.

In light of this decision, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) conducted mango promotion-related activities in 24 cities across the world through Pakistani missions while 30 Heads of States of various countries were gifted Pakistani mangoes on an official level. This well-thought strategy played a vital role in the promotion of Pakistani mangoes globally.