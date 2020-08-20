Pakistan to Start Local Manufacturing of Anesthesia and Dialysis Machines

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, has revealed that Pakistan will soon start the manufacturing of anesthesia and dialysis machines.

While recalling the early days of Coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan, the minister said that the country relied on imported essential medical equipment such as PPEs, goggles, and face masks and shields and hand sanitizers as it could not locally manufacture all this on large scale back then.

However, Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) soon started the manufacturing of PPEs and hand sanitizers in Pakistan which successfully fulfilled local demand.

When asked about the supply of ventilators, the minister said that National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) has been manufacturing local ventilators following the Coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan.

Pakistan has joined the list of a handful of countries that are locally manufacturing ventilators thanks to NRTC’s brilliance.

Moreover, NRTC’s annual manufacturing capacity of 250 ventilators will be increased to 700 in a few months as well.

The minister added that Pakistan has now become a major exporter of PPEs after receiving export orders worth $100 million.

He concluded by saying that Pakistan was depending on imported medical equipment worth billions of dollars before the Coronavirus outbreak.

However, Pakistan’s response to the viral outbreak will now earn it between $5 billion and $8 billion annually through the export of essential medical equipment.