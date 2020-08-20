Pearson Starts English Language Test Service For UK Visas in Pakistan

Pearson, the world’s leading Britain-based education publishing and assessment organization, has started the PTE Academic UKVI test, an English language test approved by the UK’s Home Office for those seeking British visas for study, work, or to live in the UK, in Pakistan.

The launch ceremony of the PTE Academic UKVI test was organized online keeping the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic in mind.

British Deputy High Commissioner for Pakistan, Alison Blackburne, Deputy Director of the Department for International Trade, Olivia Campbell, British High Commission, Joe Lam, President Pearson UK, Rod Bristow, Country Head Pearson Pakistan, Waqar Shah, MD Pearson South Asia, Freya Thomas, SVP English Assessment, Premila Paulraj, and Director Business Development South Asia, Muna Mazhar, attended the virtual ceremony.

While addressing the ceremony’s participants, Blackburne said that Pearson launching the PTE Academic UKVI test in Pakistan will be a great option for those seeking British visas for study and work.

We understand education has the power to transform lives, and that is why we are working at every level here in Pakistan to increase access to education. By supporting the UK-Pakistan historic relationship in this way, we are working as partners in building a prosperous and a sustainable future.

Initially, the test centers for the PTE Academic UKVI test will be limited to only Islamabad and Lahore. However, more test centers will be established in the coming months in major cities of Pakistan including Karachi.