PEMRA Awards Satellite TV License to Glam Pvt Ltd.

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMR) has awarded a Satellite TV license under the health category to M/s. Glam (Pvt.) Ltd.

The official Twitter handle of PEMRA announced the news.

PEMRA awarded Satellite TV Licence for Health category to M/s. Glam (Pvt.) Ltd. Dr. Asad Jamil Khan, Chief Executive Officer of the company received the Satellite TV Licence from Mr. Muhammad Saleem Baig, Chairman PEMRA. pic.twitter.com/iO7nvCgFa0 — Report PEMRA (@reportpemra) August 19, 2020

Dr. Asad Jamil Khan, Chief Executive Officer of the company, received the license from chairman PEMRA, Muhammad Saleem Baig.

The authority had invited applications for licenses in various categories, including Entertainment, Current Affairs, Health, and Sports, etc., in 2014. The bidding process, however, was conducted in September 2018 due to legal litigation delays.

Glam Network Private Limited was among the successful bidders and had received the license in the Health category for Rs. 10 million.

Other successful bidders included M/s Galaxy Broadcasting Network (Pvt.) Limited, in News & Current Affairs category for Rs. 63.5 million, BOL Enterprises (Pvt.) Limited, in the Entertainment category for Rs. 48.5 million, M/s Media Roots (Pvt.) Limited in Agriculture category for Rs. 10.5 million, and M/s Renaissance (Pvt.) Limited, in Education category for Rs. 10.5 million.

The successful bidders were required to deposit the balance amount of earnest money within 15 working days.