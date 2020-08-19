PEMRA Issues Show-Cause to a TV Channel Over Fake News Against Foreign Minister

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has served a show-cause notice to Abb Tak news channel for airing a ‘fake report’ regarding a brawl between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Azam Khan following a verbal spat.

The news channel had claimed that Qureshi indulged in a heated argument with Azam Khan during a meeting. The situation escalated and turned ugly when the minister allegedly slapped the PM’s Principal Secretary.

ALSO READ

PEMRA Rolls Out New Guidelines for Entertainment TV Channels

According to the news report, the foreign minister later approached Prime Minister Imran Khan to complain about his principal secretary’s behavior

However, the Foreign Office has rubbished the report saying that no such incident ever took place.

Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill, also rejected the news report, calling it a bunch of blatant lies.

ALSO READ

PTA is Not Delaying AMA Scheme for The General Public

آپ کے خلاف پیمرا جارہے ہیں اور آپکے خلاف سخت ترین کاروائی کی درخواست کریں گے۔آپ کا چینل ٹوٹل 100 لوگ دیکھتے نہیں اور خبریں دیکھیں کیسے بناتے ہیں آپ۔ آپ کو اندازہ نہیں کہ پاکستان کہ وزیرخارجہ اور وزیراعظم کہ پرنسپل سیکٹری کی جھوٹی خبر انٹرنیشنل میڈیا کیسے چلائے گا۔ شرم کریں کچھ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) August 18, 2020

He called out Abb Takk on Twitter, saying that the report was a popularity stunt from a channel that is merely by a hundred viewers.

Later on, the channel walked backed on its story quoting Gill’s remarks.