Punjab Government Approves Rs. 6.3 Billion for Rawalpindi Ring Road Project

After multiple years of speculation and delays, the Rawalpindi Ring Road project was given a go-ahead by the government last month, upon the conclusion of Financial Year 2019-20. Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) at the beginning of July, convened a session in Gymkhana Club to inform the business community, traders, and other stakeholders of the proposed ‘Rawalpindi Ring Road Project’.

However, confusion still surrounded the project, since its approval came right when the economy was at an all-time low due to the Coronavirus induced lockdown. The financial difficulties after COVID-19 had left the government with no choice but to call off the launch of six mega projects in Rawalpindi until February 2021.

For a brief moment, it seemed that the ring road project would meet the same fate since a very little amount had been allocated to it at the beginning of the new financial year. However, recent news says that the government of Punjab has approved Rs. 6.3 billion for the purchase of land to finally kick-off the project.

The government plans to obtain the area that is 110 feet wide, for constructing a 51-kilometer (km) long double-lane route starting from Rawat N-5 and ending at Sangjani N-5. The acquisition will be completed after the funds are transferred to the collector.

In other news, an amount of Rs. 3520.836 million was presented by the DG RDA for the fiscal year 2020– 2021 to expedite the development of the project, which was given the governing body’s approval. It has also been reported that the project also encompasses the development of industrial, educational, recreational, medical health, residential, and aerotropolis avenues.

Since the situation is slowly getting back to normal, with the economy being restored at a gradual pace, the government is looking to expedite all projects that had been placed on hold due to the pandemic.