School for Class 6 Students & Above Will Start from September 15 in Punjab

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas held an important meeting with private school owners to discuss the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) on the opening of schools.

According to media reports, Raas proposed to open schools for children of class six and above. The decision to resume classes for Nursery to Grade 5 students will be made later.

Today all day meetings with Private School owners regarding opening of Schools. SOPs were discussed & feedback from them has been requested by August 25th. All of us have one concern in common: Safety of our Children & our Teachers. pic.twitter.com/eOPPybEhgr — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) August 18, 2020

It was conveyed that not all students will be called to schools on the same day. Students of each class will be divided into two groups. Children who come to school one day will be off the next day.

The minister has requested school owners to provide feedback by August 25.

On August 11, the Punjab government issued SOPs for opening schools. The long list of guidelines includes basic principles, health awareness, and hygiene.