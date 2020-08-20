Students Protests After Dow Medical College Hostel Suddenly Evicted Everyone

Students of Dow Medical College (DMC) are protesting outside the Karachi Press Club against the university administration for vacating hostel building.

Students told reporters that the varsity has forced them to leave the hostel building without any notice, saying that the building will be used for a new department.

A new department is being established in the hostel building. Take your belongings and vacate the building immediately.

ALSO READ

Fitch Ratings Affirms Pakistan’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating

Didar Nanjiani, one of the students from Thar, told reporters that he and his other fellows hail from remote areas of Sindh and Balochistan. They can’t afford a residence in a cosmopolitan like Karachi.

We pleaded the administration not to throw us out for we are poor students from villages, and have come to Karachi to live our dreams.

Expressing its helplessness, an official of the hostel administration said that the Sindh government wants to convert this building into Sindh Rehabilitation Center. He said that the Director Rehabilitation Center, Dr. Nabila Soomro, is a woman of political influence; hence, the administration is helpless before her.

The students should either protest or move to court against the government’s decision.

ALSO READ

GIKI (Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute) Admissions: Everything You Need to Know Before Applying

Another student, Shakeel Baloch from Balochistan, said that he was resented to see that one of the best medical colleges of the country does not have any place for impoverished students from remote areas. Shakeel said that he and many other students like him had come to DMC with a dream of receiving higher education. But, the administration has deprived us of the boarding facility.

He urged Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi, and Education Minister, Shafqat Mahmood to intervene and force the Sindh government to withdraw its orders.