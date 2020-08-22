Google Pixel 5 to Feature a 90Hz Display & Snapdragon 765G

Now that the launch of Google Pixel 5 is drawing near, the rumor mill is starting to reveal new details about the upcoming flagship. The Pixel 5 will reportedly feature a 90Hz display and it will launch next month alongside a 5G version for the Pixel 4a.

Released earlier this month, the Pixel 4a is currently one of the best mid-rangers in terms of value and has the best camera in its price segment. A 5G model for the Pixel 4a will arrive next month, featuring the Snapdragon 765G SoC.

The Pixel 5 will reportedly feature the same SoC, indicating that the XL variant might be the only flagship in the series.

The Pixel 5a is rumored to come with a 6-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate as well. It is unclear whether the Pixel 4a will also have a 90Hz display.

The back of the Pixel 5 will have a dual-camera setup where the main sensor will be accompanied by an ultrawide unit. This would be a first for Google as previous Pixels have never had an ultrawide camera.

There are no exact numbers on battery capacity, but Android Central claims that the battery will be significantly larger than the Pixel 4’s 2800 mAh. It will support wireless charging as well as reverse charging.

Google has confirmed that the Pixel 4a 5G will cost $500, but there is no word on the Pixel 5’s pricing. Since the launch is only a month away, we expect to hear more details soon.