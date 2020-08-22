International Islamic University Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

International Islamic University (IIUI) was established in 1980 as a public research university in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad. IIUI was established as the only Pakistani Institution for the source of higher education according to the norms of Islam and the growing research in the modern world.

IIUI has been described as “a focal point for the dissemination of Islamic thought in Pakistan and South-East Asia”. The school of Islamic Studies, Usuluddin, was created in 1981, followed two years later by the International Institute of Islamic Studies, which publishes quarterly journals in Arabic, Urdu, and English. The emphasis on Arabic sets it apart from much of the Pakistani higher education system.

The university is a center of Islam, theology, and Islamic studies. Additionally, it offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs in law, science, engineering & technology, humanities, arts, religious studies, social and natural sciences.

All You Need to Know IIUI Admissions

As mentioned earlier, IIUI offers a wide array of higher education programs, the programs offered have set eligibility criteria for prospective students. The following are some of the important details that you must bear in mind with respect to the different programs:

Admission Procedure

Go to http://admissions.iiu.edu.pk

Log in and submit an online application form.

Print Bank Challan.

Make payment in the designated banks as per challan.

Enter the date of payment, name of bank and branch code at a designated place on the form and submit.

Keep visiting your profile and IIUI website for updates.

Candidate for MS/Ph.D. must attach a scanned copy of his final transcript/degree.

Candidate for a Ph.D. must attach a research proposal/personal statement of 02 pages.

Undergraduate Programs

Here are the undergraduate programs offered by IIUI:

Program Eligibility Criteria Fee (Pkr) (Per semester) BS Arabic (4 Years) HSSC or equivalent with minimum 50 % marks. OR Deeni Sand Khasa & Aama, along with Equivalence Certificate from IBCC in 3 years’ time from the date of enrollment. Students who lack the requisite linguistic proficiency in either Arabic or English shall be admitted in the respective ALT or ELT Units for preparatory courses in these languages. Admission of such students in the regular programs shall, however, be considered provisional until they acquire the requisite linguistic skill to understand regular subjects. 32,200 BS Translation & Interpretation HSSC or equivalent with 50 % marks OR Deeni Sand Khasa & Aama, along with Equivalence Certificate from IBCC in 3 years’ time from the date of enrollment. Students who lack the requisite linguistic proficiency in either Arabic or English shall be admitted in the respective ALT or ELT Units for preparatory courses in these languages. Admission of such students in the regular programs shall, however, be considered provisional until they acquire the requisite linguistic skill to understand regular subjects. 55,700 BS Software Engineering (4 Years) HSSC (F.Sc. Pre-Engineering/Pre-Medical*)/ICS/A-Level with Mathematics or equivalent with 50% marks, along with either (Physics, Statistics, Computer Science). 86,200 BS Information Technology (4 Years) HSSC (F.Sc. Pre-Engineering/Pre-Medical*)/ICS/A-Level with Mathematics or equivalent with 50% marks, along with either (Physics, Statistics, Computer Science). 86,200 BS Computer Science (4 Years) HSSC (F.Sc. Pre-Engineering/Pre-Medical*)/ICS/A-Level with Mathematics or equivalent with 50% marks, along with either (Physics, Statistics, Computer Science). 86,200 BS Statistics (4 Years) HSSC (Statistics or Mathematics as major subject) or equivalent with minimum 50% marks. 59,200 BS Mathematics (4 Years) HSSC (Mathematics as major subject) or equivalent with minimum 50% marks. 59200 BS Physics (4 Years) HSSC (Physics with Mathematics as major subject) with minimum 50% marks. 80,800 BS Environmental Sciences (4 Years) HSSC (Pre-Medical/Pre-Engineering)/ or equivalent qualifications after 12 years of schooling with Pre-Medical or Pre-Engineering subjects studied in English medium with minimum 50% marks. OR Any other International qualification declared equivalent to HSSC Pre-Medical & Pre-Engineering by IBCC. DAE & ICS candidates are not eligible. 86,200 BS Biology (4 Years) HSSC (Pre–Medical) or equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks. 97,900 BS Bioinformatics (4 Years) HSSC (Pre–Medical / Pre-Engineering / ICS) or equivalent with minimum 50% marks. 97,900 BS Bio-Technology (4 Years) HSSC (Pre–Medical) or equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks. 97,900 BSc Electrical Engineering Technology (4 Years) DAE in relevant filed or F.Sc (Pre-Engineering) with Maths / Physics / Chemistry / Computer or equivalent with minimum 50% marks. Please note that the B.Tech program has been renamed to BSc Engineering Technology. 81,300 BS Electrical Engineering (4 Years) HSSC (Pre-Engineering) (Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry) or equivalent with minimum 60% marks and SSC (Science) or equivalent with minimum 60% marks. 111,400 BS Mechanical Engineering (4 Years) HSSC (Pre-Engineering) (Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry) or equivalent with minimum 60% marks and SSC (Science) or equivalent with minimum 60% marks. 111,400 BSc Mechanical Engineering Technology (4 Years) DAE in relevant filed or F.Sc (Pre-Engineering) with Maths / Physics / Chemistry / Computer or equivalent with minimum 50% marks. Please note that the B.Tech program has been renamed to BSc Engineering Technology. 81,300 BSc Civil Engineering Technology (4 Years) DAE in relevant filed or F.Sc (Pre-Engineering) with Maths / Physics / Chemistry / Computer or equivalent with minimum 50% marks. Please note that the B.Tech program has been renamed to BSc Engineering Technology. 81,300 BS Usuluddin (Islamic Studies) (4 Years) HSSC or Equivalent with minimum 50% marks. OR “Sanaviya, Khassah” (2 years) from recognized Wifaqs’ of Pakistan along with equivalence from IBCC. 32,200 BS English (4 Years) HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks. 54,200 BS Urdu (4 Years) HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks. 32,200 BS Persian (Language & Literature) (4 Years) HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks. 32,200 BS Accounting & Finance HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks. 113,200 BBA-ITM HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks. 113,200 BBA-2Years BA/B.Sc./B.Com (14 years education) or equivalent with minimum CGPA 2.20/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in the annual system from a recognized institution. 113,200 BBA (4 Years) HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks. 113,200 BS Education (4 Years) HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks. 53,200 B.Ed (Hons) (Elementary Education) (4 Years) HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks. 57,800 BS Pakistan Studies (4 Years) HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks. 53,200 BS History (4 Years) HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks. 53,200 BS Media & Communication (4 Years) HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks. 53,200 BS Political Science (4 Years) HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks. 53,200 BS International Relations (4 Years) HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks. 53,200 BS Psychology (4 years) HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks. 53,200 BS Sociology (4 years) HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks. 53,200 BS (IA&A) (Design/Painting) (4 Years) HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks. 53,200 BS Anthropology (4 Years) HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks. 53,200 BS Economics (4 Years) HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks. 53,200 BS Islamic Banking and Finance (4 Years) HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks. 53,200 BS Economics & Finance (4 Years) HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks. 53,200 BA/LLB (Hons) Shariah & Law (5 Years) HSSC or equivalent with minimum 50% marks. Note: An applicant with HEC-Law Admission Test (LAT) passed results. Those appearing in HEC-Law Admission Test (LAT) to be conducted by HEC in July 2020. The merit shall be determined on the basis of LAT along with the previous qualification as per university regulations. (There shall be no separate test conducted by IIUI) 36,600

Graduate/Masters Programs

The following are the graduate/masters programs offered by IIUI:

Program Eligibility Criteria Fee (Pkr) (Per semester) MS Arabic Literature & Linguistics (2 Years) 1-B.A. (Hons)/BS-(4 years) Arabic from IIU, 2-M.A. (Arabic) from IIU (2 years), 3-M.A (Arabic) from other Universities with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system. 4. Shahadah-tul-Almiyah from recognized Wafaqs’ Board with 60% marks along with Equivalence Certificate from HEC. However, S. No.3&4 will have to study two semesters preparatory courses to enhance their skill to understand regular subjects of the program 42,700 MA Arabic (2 Years) B.A. with minimum CGPA 2.00/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in annual system. 35,200 MS Translation Studies (2 Years) a) BS. Translation & Interpretation/equivalent degree (16-year education) with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in the annual system. OR b) BS Arabic, Islamic Studies/LLB Shariah & Law/equivalent degree (16-year education) with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in the annual system, with Proficiency in Arabic and English. OR c) M.A/MSC /equivalent degree (16-year education) with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in an annual system with proficiency in Arabic and English. Note: Candidates with qualifications No. (b & c) will have to study preparatory/deficiency courses prescribed by the Department to enhance their knowledge about the field. 84,200 MS Computer Science (2 Years) BS (CS/SE/IT) 4 years degree program minimum of 130 credit hours, or MCS/M. Sc. (CS) or equivalent with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system. OR BCS (Hons.) or BCS 3-years degree program with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system. Students will be required to complete the deficiency of difference of earned credit hours and a total of 130 credit hours. OR BS/BE (Computer/Electronics/Communication) engineering degree or M.Sc. (Electronics / Communication) with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system. Students will be required to complete the deficiency courses. 105,400 MSc Statistics (2 Years) BA/B.Sc (Statistics as major subject) or equivalent with minimum CGPA 2.00/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in annual system. 61,000 MSc Mathematics (2 Years) BA/B.Sc (Mathematics as major subject) or equivalent with minimum CGPA 2.00/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in annual system. 61,000 MS Mathematics (2 Years) M.Sc/BS–(4 years) (Mathematics or Physics) with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system. 61,000 MSc Physics (2 Years) B.Sc (Physics with Mathematics) with minimum CGPA 2.00/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in annual system. 86,200 MS Environmental Sciences (2 Years) M.Sc/BS-(4 years) in Environmental Science and all allied disciplines with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system. 85,000 MS Bio-Technology (2 Years) BS (4 years) with (Biotechnology / Molecular Biology / Biochemistry / Molecular Genetics / Biological Sciences) or equivalent with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in Annual System. 93,400 MS Environmental Sciences (SA-CIRBS) (2 Years) BS/BSc (Hons) or MSc (16 years) in Environmental Sciences, Plant/Animal Sciences, Environmental Biology, Biotechnology or any relevant subject with minimum 2.50/4.00 CGPA in semester system or 60% marks in annual system. 85,000 MS Chemistry (2 Years) BS/BSc (Hons) or MSc (16 years) in Chemistry, Biochemistry, Pharmacy (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), and Nanosciences with minimum 2.50/4.00 CGPA in semester system or 60% marks in annual system. 85,000 MS Biosciences (2 Years) BS/BSc (Hons) or MSc (16 years) in Biology, Botany, Zoology, Biochemistry, Agricultural Sciences, Biotechnology, Microbiology, Genetics, or any relevant subject with minimum 2.50/4.00 CGPA in semester system or 60% marks in annual system. 85,000 MS Electrical Engineering (2 Years) BE/BS Engineering in (Electrical / Electronics / Avionics / Computer System / Telecom Systems / Process / Power / Mechatronics) with minimum CGPA 2.5/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system. PEC registration is mandatory 117,400 MS Mechanical Engineering (2 Years) BS/BE Engineering (16 years education) in (Mechanical / Mechatronics / Industrial / Manufacturing / Aerospace / Aeronautical / Energy / Metallurgy / Material) with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system. PEC registration is mandatory. 117,400 MS English (2 Years) MA/BS-(4 years) (English) with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system. 82,000 MA English (2 Years) BA/B.Sc with minimum CGPA 2.00/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in annual system. 57,000 MS Urdu (2 Years) MA/BS-(4 years) (Urdu) with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system. 42,700 MA Urdu (2 Years) BA/B.Sc with minimum 50% marks or Post Graduate Diploma in Urdu. 35,200 MS Persian (Language & Literature) (2 Years) MA/BS (4 years) (Persian) with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system. 42,700 MA Persian (Language & Literature) (2 Years) BA or equivalent with minimum CGPA 2.00/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in annual system. 35,200 MS Supply Chain Management (2 Years) MBA/BBA/BBA-ITM-(16 years education) or equivalent* in the relevant field with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system. (*Non-business education background (16 years of education) requires 10 deficiency courses in addition to MS (Supply Chain Courses). 119,800 MBA-EXECUTIVE (Weekend Program) (2 Years) Bachelor’s Degree (16 years education) with minimum CGPA 2.20/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in the annual system from a recognized institution and 3 years of work experience. 113,200 MBA (Fin., Mkt. & Mgt., ITM, IT Project Mgt., E-Business ) [1.5-Years for BBA Students] [2-Years for Non-BBA Students ] BBA/BBA-ITM (4 years) with at least 124 credit hours or 16 years education in the relevant field with minimum CGPA 2.20/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in annual system 113,200 MS Education (2 Years) MA/M.Ed /BS-4 years (Education) with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system. (Preference will be given to the candidates who have done their thesis at Masters level (i.e.MA/M. Ed) 63,800 MA Education (2 Years) BA/B.Sc or equivalent with minimum CGPA 2.00/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in annual system. 54,200 MS History (2 Years) MA-(2 years) / BS-(4 years) in Social Sciences subjects (History, Pakistan Studies, Political Science, International Relations, Sociology, Geography & Archaeology) or related subject with minimum CGPA with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system. 63,800 MA Pakistan Studies (2 Years) BA/B.Sc or equivalent with minimum CGPA 2.00/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in annual system. 54,200 MA History (2 Years) BA/B.Sc or equivalent with minimum CGPA 2.00/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in annual system. 54,200 MSc Media & Communication (2 Years) BA or equivalent with minimum CGPA 2.00/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in annual system. 54,200 MS Media & Communication (2 Years) MA / M.Sc / BS-(4 years) (Mass Communication) with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system. 63,800 MS Political Science (2 Years) MA/BS-(4 years) Political Sciences / International Relations / Defense & Strategic Studies with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system. 63,800 MS International Relations (2 Years) MA/BS-(4 years) Political Sciences / International Relations / Defense & Strategic Studies with CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system. 63,800 MA Political Science (2 Years) Bachelor with any social sciences as an elective subject with minimum CGPA 2.00/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in annual system. 54,200 MA International Relations (2 Years) Bachelor with any social sciences as an elective subject with minimum CGPA 2.00/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in annual system. 54,200 MSc Psychology (2 Years) BA/B.Sc (Psychology/Zoology/Botany/Statistics/Maths and Social Sciences) with minimum CGPA 2.00/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in annual system. (Preference will be given to the candidates who have studied psychology subject at Bachelors level). 54,200 MS Sociology (2 Years) MA/M.Sc/BS (4 years) in Sociology / Rural Sociology / Urban Sociology with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system. 63,800 MSc Anthropology (2 Years) BA/B.Sc with minimum CGPA 2.00/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in annual system 54,200 MSc Economics (2 Years) 14 years degree in Economics / Statistics / Mathematics / Commerce / Finance with minimum CGPA 2.00/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in annual system. 65,800 MS Economics (2 Years) 16 years degree in Economics / Finance with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system. 80,000 MSc Islamic Banking & Finance (2 Years) 14 years degree in Economics / Statistics / Mathematics / Commerce / Finance with minimum CGPA 2.00/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in annual system. Candidates with 14 years degree in Business Administration or Shariah & Law can also apply. 66,800 MS Islamic Banking & Finance (2 Years) 16 years degree in Economics / Finance / Commerce / Business Administration with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system. 80,000 MSc Economics & Finance (2 Years) 14 years degree in Economics / Statistics / Mathematics / Commerce / Finance with minimum CGPA 2.00/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in annual system. 66,800 MS Economics & Finance (2 Years) 16 years degree in Economics / Finance with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system. 80,000 LLM Shariah & Law (2 Years) LL.B (H) Shariah & Law/LLB (Honors)/LL.B with CGPA 2.5/4.00 in semester system or with 50% marks in annual system. Note: Candidates other than LLB (H) Shariah & Law have to study additional course(s) before starting their regular core courses. 42,700

Ph.D. Programs

Just like undergraduate and master’s programs, IIUI offers a wide array of Ph.D. programs for its students. These include: