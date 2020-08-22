International Islamic University Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

International Islamic University (IIUI) was established in 1980 as a public research university in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad. IIUI was established as the only Pakistani Institution for the source of higher education according to the norms of Islam and the growing research in the modern world.
IIUI has been described as “a focal point for the dissemination of Islamic thought in Pakistan and South-East Asia”. The school of Islamic Studies, Usuluddin, was created in 1981, followed two years later by the International Institute of Islamic Studies, which publishes quarterly journals in Arabic, Urdu, and English. The emphasis on Arabic sets it apart from much of the Pakistani higher education system.
The university is a center of Islam, theology, and Islamic studies. Additionally, it offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs in law, science, engineering & technology, humanities, arts, religious studies, social and natural sciences.
All You Need to Know IIUI Admissions
As mentioned earlier, IIUI offers a wide array of higher education programs, the programs offered have set eligibility criteria for prospective students. The following are some of the important details that you must bear in mind with respect to the different programs:
Admission Procedure
- Go to http://admissions.iiu.edu.pk
- Log in and submit an online application form.
- Print Bank Challan.
- Make payment in the designated banks as per challan.
- Enter the date of payment, name of bank and branch code at a designated place on the form and submit.
- Keep visiting your profile and IIUI website for updates.
- Candidate for MS/Ph.D. must attach a scanned copy of his final transcript/degree.
- Candidate for a Ph.D. must attach a research proposal/personal statement of 02 pages.
Undergraduate Programs
Here are the undergraduate programs offered by IIUI:
|Program
|Eligibility Criteria
|Fee (Pkr) (Per semester)
|BS Arabic (4 Years)
|HSSC or equivalent with minimum 50 % marks. OR Deeni Sand Khasa & Aama, along with Equivalence Certificate from IBCC in 3 years’ time from the date of enrollment. Students who lack the requisite linguistic proficiency in either Arabic or English shall be admitted in the respective ALT or ELT Units for preparatory courses in these languages. Admission of such students in the regular programs shall, however, be considered provisional until they acquire the requisite linguistic skill to understand regular subjects.
|32,200
|BS Translation & Interpretation
|HSSC or equivalent with 50 % marks OR Deeni Sand Khasa & Aama, along with Equivalence Certificate from IBCC in 3 years’ time from the date of enrollment. Students who lack the requisite linguistic proficiency in either Arabic or English shall be admitted in the respective ALT or ELT Units for preparatory courses in these languages. Admission of such students in the regular programs shall, however, be considered provisional until they acquire the requisite linguistic skill to understand regular subjects.
|55,700
|BS Software Engineering (4 Years)
|HSSC (F.Sc. Pre-Engineering/Pre-Medical*)/ICS/A-Level with Mathematics or equivalent with 50% marks, along with either (Physics, Statistics, Computer Science).
|86,200
|BS Information Technology (4 Years)
|HSSC (F.Sc. Pre-Engineering/Pre-Medical*)/ICS/A-Level with Mathematics or equivalent with 50% marks, along with either (Physics, Statistics, Computer Science).
|86,200
|BS Computer Science (4 Years)
|HSSC (F.Sc. Pre-Engineering/Pre-Medical*)/ICS/A-Level with Mathematics or equivalent with 50% marks, along with either (Physics, Statistics, Computer Science).
|86,200
|BS Statistics (4 Years)
|HSSC (Statistics or Mathematics as major subject) or equivalent with minimum 50% marks.
|59,200
|BS Mathematics (4 Years)
|HSSC (Mathematics as major subject) or equivalent with minimum 50% marks.
|59200
|BS Physics (4 Years)
|HSSC (Physics with Mathematics as major subject) with minimum 50% marks.
|80,800
|BS Environmental Sciences (4 Years)
|HSSC (Pre-Medical/Pre-Engineering)/ or equivalent qualifications after 12 years of schooling with Pre-Medical or Pre-Engineering subjects studied in English medium with minimum 50% marks. OR Any other International qualification declared equivalent to HSSC Pre-Medical & Pre-Engineering by IBCC. DAE & ICS candidates are not eligible.
|86,200
|BS Biology (4 Years)
|HSSC (Pre–Medical) or equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks.
|97,900
|BS Bioinformatics (4 Years)
|HSSC (Pre–Medical / Pre-Engineering / ICS) or equivalent with minimum 50% marks.
|97,900
|BS Bio-Technology (4 Years)
|HSSC (Pre–Medical) or equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks.
|97,900
|BSc Electrical Engineering Technology (4 Years)
|DAE in relevant filed or F.Sc (Pre-Engineering) with Maths / Physics / Chemistry / Computer or equivalent with minimum 50% marks. Please note that the B.Tech program has been renamed to BSc Engineering Technology.
|81,300
|BS Electrical Engineering (4 Years)
|HSSC (Pre-Engineering) (Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry) or equivalent with minimum 60% marks and SSC (Science) or equivalent with minimum 60% marks.
|111,400
|BS Mechanical Engineering (4 Years)
|HSSC (Pre-Engineering) (Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry) or equivalent with minimum 60% marks and SSC (Science) or equivalent with minimum 60% marks.
|111,400
|BSc Mechanical Engineering Technology (4 Years)
|DAE in relevant filed or F.Sc (Pre-Engineering) with Maths / Physics / Chemistry / Computer or equivalent with minimum 50% marks. Please note that the B.Tech program has been renamed to BSc Engineering Technology.
|81,300
|BSc Civil Engineering Technology (4 Years)
|DAE in relevant filed or F.Sc (Pre-Engineering) with Maths / Physics / Chemistry / Computer or equivalent with minimum 50% marks. Please note that the B.Tech program has been renamed to BSc Engineering Technology.
|81,300
|BS Usuluddin (Islamic Studies) (4 Years)
|HSSC or Equivalent with minimum 50% marks. OR “Sanaviya, Khassah” (2 years) from recognized Wifaqs’ of Pakistan along with equivalence from IBCC.
|32,200
|BS English (4 Years)
|HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks.
|54,200
|BS Urdu (4 Years)
|HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks.
|32,200
|BS Persian (Language & Literature) (4 Years)
|HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks.
|32,200
|BS Accounting & Finance
|HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks.
|113,200
|BBA-ITM
|HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks.
|113,200
|BBA-2Years
|BA/B.Sc./B.Com (14 years education) or equivalent with minimum CGPA 2.20/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in the annual system from a recognized institution.
|113,200
|BBA (4 Years)
|HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks.
|113,200
|BS Education (4 Years)
|HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks.
|53,200
|B.Ed (Hons) (Elementary Education) (4 Years)
|HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks.
|57,800
|BS Pakistan Studies (4 Years)
|HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks.
|53,200
|BS History (4 Years)
|HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks.
|53,200
|BS Media & Communication (4 Years)
|HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks.
|53,200
|BS Political Science (4 Years)
|HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks.
|53,200
|BS International Relations (4 Years)
|HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks.
|53,200
|BS Psychology (4 years)
|HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks.
|53,200
|BS Sociology (4 years)
|HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks.
|53,200
|BS (IA&A) (Design/Painting) (4 Years)
|HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks.
|53,200
|BS Anthropology (4 Years)
|HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks.
|53,200
|BS Economics (4 Years)
|HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks.
|53,200
|BS Islamic Banking and Finance (4 Years)
|HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks.
|53,200
|BS Economics & Finance (4 Years)
|HSSC or equivalent with 50% marks.
|53,200
|BA/LLB (Hons) Shariah & Law (5 Years)
|HSSC or equivalent with minimum 50% marks.
Note:
|36,600
Graduate/Masters Programs
The following are the graduate/masters programs offered by IIUI:
|Program
|Eligibility Criteria
|Fee (Pkr) (Per semester)
|MS Arabic Literature & Linguistics (2 Years)
|1-B.A. (Hons)/BS-(4 years) Arabic from IIU, 2-M.A. (Arabic) from IIU (2 years), 3-M.A (Arabic) from other Universities with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system. 4. Shahadah-tul-Almiyah from recognized Wafaqs’ Board with 60% marks along with Equivalence Certificate from HEC. However, S. No.3&4 will have to study two semesters preparatory courses to enhance their skill to understand regular subjects of the program
|42,700
|MA Arabic (2 Years)
|B.A. with minimum CGPA 2.00/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in annual system.
|35,200
|MS Translation Studies (2 Years)
|a) BS. Translation & Interpretation/equivalent degree (16-year education) with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in the annual system. OR b) BS Arabic, Islamic Studies/LLB Shariah & Law/equivalent degree (16-year education) with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in the annual system, with Proficiency in Arabic and English. OR c) M.A/MSC /equivalent degree (16-year education) with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in an annual system with proficiency in Arabic and English. Note: Candidates with qualifications No. (b & c) will have to study preparatory/deficiency courses prescribed by the Department to enhance their knowledge about the field.
|84,200
|MS Computer Science (2 Years)
|BS (CS/SE/IT) 4 years degree program minimum of 130 credit hours, or MCS/M. Sc. (CS) or equivalent with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system. OR BCS (Hons.) or BCS 3-years degree program with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system. Students will be required to complete the deficiency of difference of earned credit hours and a total of 130 credit hours. OR BS/BE (Computer/Electronics/Communication) engineering degree or M.Sc. (Electronics / Communication) with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system. Students will be required to complete the deficiency courses.
|105,400
|MSc Statistics (2 Years)
|BA/B.Sc (Statistics as major subject) or equivalent with minimum CGPA 2.00/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in annual system.
|61,000
|MSc Mathematics (2 Years)
|BA/B.Sc (Mathematics as major subject) or equivalent with minimum CGPA 2.00/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in annual system.
|61,000
|MS Mathematics (2 Years)
|M.Sc/BS–(4 years) (Mathematics or Physics) with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system.
|61,000
|MSc Physics (2 Years)
|B.Sc (Physics with Mathematics) with minimum CGPA 2.00/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in annual system.
|86,200
|MS Environmental Sciences (2 Years)
|M.Sc/BS-(4 years) in Environmental Science and all allied disciplines with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system.
|85,000
|MS Bio-Technology (2 Years)
|BS (4 years) with (Biotechnology / Molecular Biology / Biochemistry / Molecular Genetics / Biological Sciences) or equivalent with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in Annual System.
|93,400
|MS Environmental Sciences (SA-CIRBS) (2 Years)
|BS/BSc (Hons) or MSc (16 years) in Environmental Sciences, Plant/Animal Sciences, Environmental Biology, Biotechnology or any relevant subject with minimum 2.50/4.00 CGPA in semester system or 60% marks in annual system.
|85,000
|MS Chemistry (2 Years)
|BS/BSc (Hons) or MSc (16 years) in Chemistry, Biochemistry, Pharmacy (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), and Nanosciences with minimum 2.50/4.00 CGPA in semester system or 60% marks in annual system.
|85,000
|MS Biosciences (2 Years)
|BS/BSc (Hons) or MSc (16 years) in Biology, Botany, Zoology, Biochemistry, Agricultural Sciences, Biotechnology, Microbiology, Genetics, or any relevant subject with minimum 2.50/4.00 CGPA in semester system or 60% marks in annual system.
|85,000
|MS Electrical Engineering (2 Years)
|BE/BS Engineering in (Electrical / Electronics / Avionics / Computer System / Telecom Systems / Process / Power / Mechatronics) with minimum CGPA 2.5/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system. PEC registration is mandatory
|117,400
|MS Mechanical Engineering (2 Years)
|BS/BE Engineering (16 years education) in (Mechanical / Mechatronics / Industrial / Manufacturing / Aerospace / Aeronautical / Energy / Metallurgy / Material) with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system. PEC registration is mandatory.
|117,400
|MS English (2 Years)
|MA/BS-(4 years) (English) with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system.
|82,000
|MA English (2 Years)
|BA/B.Sc with minimum CGPA 2.00/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in annual system.
|57,000
|MS Urdu (2 Years)
|MA/BS-(4 years) (Urdu) with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system.
|42,700
|MA Urdu (2 Years)
|BA/B.Sc with minimum 50% marks or Post Graduate Diploma in Urdu.
|35,200
|MS Persian (Language & Literature) (2 Years)
|MA/BS (4 years) (Persian) with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system.
|42,700
|MA Persian (Language & Literature) (2 Years)
|BA or equivalent with minimum CGPA 2.00/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in annual system.
|35,200
|MS Supply Chain Management (2 Years)
|MBA/BBA/BBA-ITM-(16 years education) or equivalent* in the relevant field with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system. (*Non-business education background (16 years of education) requires 10 deficiency courses in addition to MS (Supply Chain Courses).
|119,800
|MBA-EXECUTIVE (Weekend Program) (2 Years)
|Bachelor’s Degree (16 years education) with minimum CGPA 2.20/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in the annual system from a recognized institution and 3 years of work experience.
|113,200
|MBA (Fin., Mkt. & Mgt., ITM, IT Project Mgt., E-Business ) [1.5-Years for BBA Students] [2-Years for Non-BBA Students ]
|BBA/BBA-ITM (4 years) with at least 124 credit hours or 16 years education in the relevant field with minimum CGPA 2.20/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in annual system
|113,200
|MS Education (2 Years)
|MA/M.Ed /BS-4 years (Education) with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system. (Preference will be given to the candidates who have done their thesis at Masters level (i.e.MA/M. Ed)
|63,800
|MA Education (2 Years)
|BA/B.Sc or equivalent with minimum CGPA 2.00/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in annual system.
|54,200
|MS History (2 Years)
|MA-(2 years) / BS-(4 years) in Social Sciences subjects (History, Pakistan Studies, Political Science, International Relations, Sociology, Geography & Archaeology) or related subject with minimum CGPA with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system.
|63,800
|MA Pakistan Studies (2 Years)
|BA/B.Sc or equivalent with minimum CGPA 2.00/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in annual system.
|54,200
|MA History (2 Years)
|BA/B.Sc or equivalent with minimum CGPA 2.00/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in annual system.
|54,200
|MSc Media & Communication (2 Years)
|BA or equivalent with minimum CGPA 2.00/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in annual system.
|54,200
|MS Media & Communication (2 Years)
|MA / M.Sc / BS-(4 years) (Mass Communication) with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system.
|63,800
|MS Political Science (2 Years)
|MA/BS-(4 years) Political Sciences / International Relations / Defense & Strategic Studies with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system.
|63,800
|MS International Relations (2 Years)
|MA/BS-(4 years) Political Sciences / International Relations / Defense & Strategic Studies with CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system.
|63,800
|MA Political Science (2 Years)
|Bachelor with any social sciences as an elective subject with minimum CGPA 2.00/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in annual system.
|54,200
|MA International Relations (2 Years)
|Bachelor with any social sciences as an elective subject with minimum CGPA 2.00/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in annual system.
|54,200
|MSc Psychology (2 Years)
|BA/B.Sc (Psychology/Zoology/Botany/Statistics/Maths and Social Sciences) with minimum CGPA 2.00/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in annual system. (Preference will be given to the candidates who have studied psychology subject at Bachelors level).
|54,200
|MS Sociology (2 Years)
|MA/M.Sc/BS (4 years) in Sociology / Rural Sociology / Urban Sociology with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system.
|63,800
|MSc Anthropology (2 Years)
|BA/B.Sc with minimum CGPA 2.00/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in annual system
|54,200
|MSc Economics (2 Years)
|14 years degree in Economics / Statistics / Mathematics / Commerce / Finance with minimum CGPA 2.00/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in annual system.
|65,800
|MS Economics (2 Years)
|16 years degree in Economics / Finance with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system.
|80,000
|MSc Islamic Banking & Finance (2 Years)
|14 years degree in Economics / Statistics / Mathematics / Commerce / Finance with minimum CGPA 2.00/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in annual system. Candidates with 14 years degree in Business Administration or Shariah & Law can also apply.
|66,800
|MS Islamic Banking & Finance (2 Years)
|16 years degree in Economics / Finance / Commerce / Business Administration with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system.
|80,000
|MSc Economics & Finance (2 Years)
|14 years degree in Economics / Statistics / Mathematics / Commerce / Finance with minimum CGPA 2.00/4.00 in semester system or 50% marks in annual system.
|66,800
|MS Economics & Finance (2 Years)
|16 years degree in Economics / Finance with minimum CGPA 2.50/4.00 in semester system or 60% marks in annual system.
|80,000
|LLM Shariah & Law (2 Years)
|LL.B (H) Shariah & Law/LLB (Honors)/LL.B with CGPA 2.5/4.00 in semester system or with 50% marks in annual system. Note: Candidates other than LLB (H) Shariah & Law have to study additional course(s) before starting their regular core courses.
|42,700
Ph.D. Programs
Just like undergraduate and master’s programs, IIUI offers a wide array of Ph.D. programs for its students. These include:
|Program
|Eligibility Criteria
|Fee (Pkr) (Per semester)
|Ph.D. Arabic Literature & Linguistics (3 Years)
|1- MS/M.Phil from IIUI, 2- M.A. (Arabic) IIU (18 years), 3- M. Phil from other Universities in Pakistan, 4- M.A. (Arabic) with thesis from recognized Arab Universities with minimum CGPA 3.00/4.00 in semester system or 65% marks in annual system. (For Sr. No. 3 & 4 the Faculty shall offer preparatory courses)
|42,700
|Ph.D. Computer Science (3 Years)
|MS/M.Phil (CS/SE/IT) or equivalent disciplines 2 years degree program (minimum 30 credit hours) with research thesis securing minimum 3.0/4.0 CGPA in semester system or with 65% marks in annual system. The equivalent degree holders have to complete the pre-requisite determined by the department.
|92,950
|Ph.D. Mathematics (3 Years)
|MS / M.Phil in Mathematics with minimum 3.00/4.00 CGPA in semester system or 65% marks in annual system
|92,950
|Ph.D. Physics (3 Years)
|MS / M.Phil (Physics or equivalent) with minimum CGPA 3.00/4.00 in semester system or 65% marks in annual system
|87,100
|Ph.D. in Environmental Science (3 Years)
|MS / M.Phil in Environmental Science (02) years degree program and all allied disciplines (minimum 30 credit hours) with research thesis securing minimum 3.00/4.00 CGPA in semester system or 65% marks in annual system
|92,950
|Ph.D. Environmental Science (SA-CIRBS) (3 Years)
|MS / M.Phil (18 years) in Environmental Science, Plant / Animal Sciences, Environmental Biology, and Biotechnology or any relevant subject with minimum 3.00/4.00 CGPA in semester system or 65% marks in annual system.
|85,000
|Ph.D. Chemistry (3 Years)
|MS/M.Phil (18 years) in Chemistry, Biochemistry, Pharmaceutical/ Medical Science, and Nanotechnology or any relevant subject with minimum 3.00/4.00 CGPA in semester system or 65% marks in annual system.
|92,950
|Ph.D. BioSciences (3 Years)
|MS/M.Phil (18 years) in Biology, Botany, Zoology, Biotechnology, Agricultural Sciences, Microbiology, Genetics, Biochemistry, Bioinformatics, or any relevant subject with minimum 3.00/4.00 CGPA in semester system or 65% marks in annual system.
|92,950
|Ph.D. Electrical Engineering (3 Years)
|MS Engineering (18 years education) in (Electrical / Electronics / Avionics / Computer System / Telecom Systems / Power / Mechatronics) with minimum CGPA of 3.00/4.00 in semester system or 70% marks in annual system. PEC registration is mandatory.
|96,100
|Ph.D. Mechanical Engineering (3 Years)
|MS Engineering (18 years education) in (Mechanical / Mechatronics / Industrial / Manufacturing / Aerospace / Aeronautical / Energy / Metallurgy / Material) with minimum CGPA 3.00/4.00 in semester system with minimum 70% marks in annual system. PEC registration is mandatory.
|96,100
|Ph.D. Usuluddin (Islamic Studies) Specializations in 1. Hadith & Its Sciences 2. Comparative Religions 3. Aqidah & Philosophy 4. Dawah & Islamic Culture 5. Seerah 6. Islamic History (3 Years)
|MS Usuluddin (Islamic Studies) from IIU with minimum CGPA 3.00/4.00 in semester system (with thesis). OR MS/M.Phil from recognized University with minimum CGPA 3.00/4.00 in semester system or 65% marks in the annual system (with thesis).
|42700
|Ph.D. English (3 Years)
|MS/M. Phil (English) with minimum CGPA 3.00/4.00 in semester system or 65% marks in annual system.
|75,100
|Ph.D. Urdu (3 Years)
|MS/M.Phil (Urdu) with thesis minimum CGPA 3.00/4.00 in semester system or 65% marks in annual system.
|42,700
|Ph.D. Management Sciences (Fin., Mkt, HRM & TM) (3 Years)
|MS/M.Phil with a thesis in the relevant field with minimum CGPA 3.00/4.00 in semester system or 65% marks in the annual system from a recognized institution.
|105,100
|Ph.D. Education (3 Years)
|MS / M.Phil (Education) with minimum CGPA 3.00/4.00 in semester system or 65% marks in annual system. (Preference will be given to the candidates who have teaching / administrative experience in the field of education & have research publications on their credit).
|73,100
|Ph.D. Political Science (3 Years)
|MS/M.Phil with minimum CGPA 3.00/4.00 in semester system or 65% marks in the annual system either of the following subjects: Political Science, International Relations, Sociology, Economics, Development Studies (case-to-case basis), Law (case-to-case basis), Pakistan Studies (case-to-case basis), History (case-to-case basis).
|73,100
|Ph.D. Sociology (3 Years)
|MS/M.Phil (Sociology, Rural Sociology & Urban Sociology) with minimum CGPA 3.00/4.00 in semester system or 65% marks in annual system.
|73,100
|Ph.D. Economics (3 Years)
|MS/M.Phil (Economics, Economics & Finance, Islamic Banking & Finance & Rural Development) with minimum CGPA 3.00/4.00 in semester system or 65% marks in annual system. (Candidates other than economics field will have to pass preparatory course work as a pre-requisite before taking the regular course work of the Ph.D. program).
|73,100
|Ph.D. Islamic Banking & Finance (3 Years)
|MS/M.Phil Islamic Banking & Finance, LLM, MS/M.Phil Shairah/Islamic Studies / MS/M.Phil Economics, MS Finance with minimum CGPA 3.00/4.00 in semester system or 65% marks in annual system. Note: The candidate must have MS / M.Phil / LLM level research relevant to Islamic Banking & Finance.
|73,100
|Ph.D. History (3 Years)
|MS/M.Phil in Social Sciences subjects (History, Pakistan Studies, Political Science, International Relations, Sociology, Geography & Archaeology) or related subject with minimum CGPA 3.00/4.00 in semester system or 65% marks in annual system.
|73,100