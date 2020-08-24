Govt Agrees to Share 40 Percent of Sui Gas Revenue With Balochistan

In a significant development, the federal government has agreed to share 40 percent of revenue acquired from the Sui gas field with Balochistan.

The Balochistan government will sign an agreement with Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) in this regard soon. As a result of this understanding, the province will receive up to Rs. 6 billion per annum in terms of gas revenue.

ALSO READ

All Hotels In Naran, Kaghan & Shogran Sealed After Staff Tests COVID-19 Positive

Officials of the Power Division say that PPL will also pay Rs. 20 billion in arrears to the Balochistan government as part of the agreement.

It is worth mentioning that on April 26, the government decided to revisit the National Finance Commission (NFC) award and the 18th amendment.

ALSO READ

Govt to Launch Digital Banking for Overseas Pakistanis in September

Sources say that several political parties have assured their support to the federal government for changes in the NFC award and the 18th amendment.