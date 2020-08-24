Indian Hackers Compromise Govt Launched Apps for Islamabad

Government apps for Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP), ICT Police, CDA, and others were reportedly hacked by Indian groups and were being siphoned for personal data. This forced the authorities to halt these services and prevent any further damage.
These applications, ‘Capital Smart City’ and ‘ICT Administration’, were launched by Islamabad Administration to provide convenience, but it was later discovered that they are not working. Upon trying to pay an annual tax for a car, a correspondent discovered that services were not really working and only had basic information such as rates of taxes of different cars, location of offices, etc.
The Nation contacted Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat for more information who revealed that the apps and services had been jammed to stop hackers from collecting data. He said that relevant authorities are working on dealing with the issue and it should hopefully be resolved soon.
These apps were recently launched in the company of Prime Minister Imran Khan who personally attended the launch ceremony. He said that the launch would prove revolutionary for people in Islamabad for the convenience and ease it provides and they will soon be replicated for the rest of the nation as well.
جیسا وزیرِ اعظم ویسے ہی اُس کہ وزراء اور اُن کی بنائی ہوئی ایپلیکیشنز
No worries. We will arrange a Milli Naghma to solve the issue. Also we should remember that our IT Minister from MQM has a degree in Arts. This happens when you murder the merit and appoint non-relevant people to top posts. Where is Merit?. Why Imran Khan has selected such useless idiots?. Without merit we can never progress. Safarashi tola cannot even fulfill the basic security requirements of most websites. Pakistani sites are going down by simple DDos and man in the middle attacks. No wonder we are called 3rd world for a reason. Also where is the best intelligence of the world, FIA cyber security wing etc?.