Indian Hackers Compromise Govt Launched Apps for Islamabad

Government apps for Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP), ICT Police, CDA, and others were reportedly hacked by Indian groups and were being siphoned for personal data. This forced the authorities to halt these services and prevent any further damage.

These applications, ‘Capital Smart City’ and ‘ICT Administration’, were launched by Islamabad Administration to provide convenience, but it was later discovered that they are not working. Upon trying to pay an annual tax for a car, a correspondent discovered that services were not really working and only had basic information such as rates of taxes of different cars, location of offices, etc.

The Nation contacted Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat for more information who revealed that the apps and services had been jammed to stop hackers from collecting data. He said that relevant authorities are working on dealing with the issue and it should hopefully be resolved soon.

These apps were recently launched in the company of Prime Minister Imran Khan who personally attended the launch ceremony. He said that the launch would prove revolutionary for people in Islamabad for the convenience and ease it provides and they will soon be replicated for the rest of the nation as well.