The World Faces Undeclared Warfare In The Form Of Cyber-Attacks

Authorities in Pakistan confirmed the news that many government departments came under a barrage of cyber-attacks, which were later confirmed coming from neighboring India. It included the hacking of Mobile Phones as well as email accounts of senior government officials.

This is no longer breaking news and has become the norm of continued undeclared warfare between rivals in the world, whether they are financial rivals or military ones. The power of the unseen internet rocked the US elections four years ago and caused billions of dollars’ worth of losses to many major conglomerates.

Advanced cybersecurity is the need of the hour to identify, warn, and protect systems and organizations from such cyber-attacks. Pakistan’s leading cybersecurity company, AMSAT, provides a deep set of services and solutions to help mitigate, manage, and react to cyber events, whether they be in the public or private domain.

“AMSAT has been warning about the scope and sophistication of these attacks for years, so we are not surprised,” said Col (R) Adeel Kazi, General Manager at AMSAT. “We are ready to assist all government and non-government entities in securing their critical infrastructure and information.”

“Pakistan needs to wake up to these threats very quickly and respond in a deliberative, long-term, and structured way. The fix is certainly not overnight, and effort has to be sustained over time. So, the sooner we start the faster we get to an end goal of a secure and stable digital environment in Pakistan,” he added.

AMSAT’s state-of-the-art capabilities help organizations defend against present and future threats, which can be tailored to the specific needs of the clients. The AMSAT team includes some of the leading security practitioners in a broad set of cybersecurity capabilities.

This covers areas of application and network security, analysis, pro-active, legal, reactive, and forensic services. AMSAT also provides the largest and most capable Security Operations Center in Pakistan where cybersecurity experts are monitoring events on a 24×7 basis, helping organizations implement robust, consistent, and stable cybersecurity practices.

AMSAT’s solutions are ideally geared for the medium to large enterprises, critical infrastructure, and law enforcement and sensitive organizations.

AMSAT also provides access to the best of cybersecurity solutions covering areas of End Points, Data Flow Analysis and Anomaly Detection, Intrusion Detection and Prevention, Application and Network Firewalls, Wireless Security, Cloud Security, Penetration Testing, SWAT/Tiger and Forensic Teams.

