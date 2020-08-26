I Want To Help Pakistan Cricket Produce Great Fast Bowlers: Mohammad Zahid

The newly-appointed fast bowling coach at the National High Performance Center, Mohammad Zahid, is eager to help Pakistan produce the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shoaib Akhtar.

In an interview with PakPassion, the former pacer said that he wants to see Pakistan at the top when it comes to fast bowling, adding that the level of fast bowlers hasn’t been up to the standards of previous eras.

I want to see Pakistan producing Wasim Akrams, Waqar Younis’ and Shoaib Akhtars once again. I want to help Pakistan cricket produce great fast bowlers and be the best in the world when it comes to pace-bowling. I feel that we have not been at the levels of yesteryear when it comes to pace-bowling talent in recent times and that needs to change.

ALSO READ

PCB Announces Star-Studded List of Coaches for Domestic Tournaments

Talking about the talent Pakistan possesses, Zahid said that he believes natural talent should be blossomed instead of curtailing it with unneccessary technical adjustments.

There’s an incredible amount of pace-bowling talent in Pakistan, you just have to nurture that talent, guide it and then let it flourish. I’ve always believed that natural flair and ability should be allowed to blossom and not curtailed. As a coach, you should be there to guide and to get the best out of the players, without overhauling a player’s natural ability.

Zahid will be working with pacers from across the country at the state of the art facility and he believes that its a great opportunity to share his experiences with the youngsters.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.