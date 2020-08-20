PCB Announces Star-Studded List of Coaches for Domestic Tournaments

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a star-studded line-up of coaches for the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) and six Cricket Associations for the 2020-21 domestic cricket season following a comprehensive performance review and robust recruitment process.

Legendary Pakistan batsman, Mohammad Yousuf, has been appointed as the batting coach at the NHPC in Lahore. Yousuf scored 7,530 Test and 9,720 ODI runs in a career spanning from 1998 to 2010.

Joining Yousuf at the NHPC are former wicketkeeper, Atiq-uz-Zaman, and tear away fast bowler Mohammad Zahid.

Atiq played a Test, three ODIs, and 69 first-class matches from 1996 to 2007 and broke a longstanding record for the highest number of dismissals in a season in 2000-01 with 76 victims, while Zahid played five Tests, 11 ODIs, and 43 first-class matches before a back injury cut short his promising career. Zahid is the only Pakistan bowler to take 10 or more wickets on Test debut.

With Mushtaq Ahmed already working as a spin bowling consultant, the NHPC is now fully loaded with experienced coaches to hone the skill and talent of promising young cricketers and prepare them for challenges at the highest level.

Furthermore, these four coaches will also support and supplement the national teams’ player support personnel to help the elite cricketers improve their skills and prepare appropriately for success at the international level.

Mohammad Yousuf, former Pakistan captain said:

I am delighted to have been offered this opportunity and I firmly believe I can help young cricketers by transferring my knowledge and experience, which I have acquired after being part of one of the brightest and formidable eras of Pakistan cricket. This will be an exciting and challenging task but I am up for it and look forward to making a meaningful contribution.

Cricket Association Coaches

The PCB has also confirmed 36 coaches for the six Cricket Associations, which will feature in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (four-day first-class and three-day non-first-class), National T20 Cup (first and second XIs), Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament (first and second XIs), and the National U19 cricket tournament (three-day and one-day).

The performance review and recruitment process, which included survey, self- assessment, 360-assessment, panel interview and application process, was carried out by Grant Bradburn (Head of High Performance Coaching), Saqlain Mushtaq (Head of International Player Development) and Shahid Aslam (National Men’s Team Assistant).

They submitted their recommendations to Director – High Performance, which were subsequently approved by the Chief Executive. Members of the PCB Cricket Committee were kept abreast of the process and developments.

International stars added to the coaching panel are:

Abdul Razzaq (46 Tests, 265 ODIs and 32 T20Is)

(46 Tests, 265 ODIs and 32 T20Is) Aizaz Cheema (seven Tests 14 ODIs and five T20Is)

(seven Tests 14 ODIs and five T20Is) Basit Ali (19 Tests and 50 ODIs)

(19 Tests and 50 ODIs) Faisal Iqbal (26 Tests, 18 ODIs)

(26 Tests, 18 ODIs) Ghulam Ali (three ODIs and 167 first-class matches)

(three ODIs and 167 first-class matches) Humayun Farhat (one Test and five ODIs)

(one Test and five ODIs) Irfan Fazil (one Test, one ODI)

(one Test, one ODI) Zafar Iqbal (eight ODIs)

Besides these international cricketers, seven other former first-class cricketers will make their coaching debuts in the upcoming domestic season. They include Aftab Khan, Aslam Qureshi, Fahad Masood, Habib Baloch, Hafiz Majid Jahangir, Hanif Malik, and Mohammad Sadiq.

The coaches, who have been retained for the 2020-21 season, include Abdul Rehman, Akram Raza, Bilal Ahmed, Fahad Akram, Hussain Khosa, Iqbal Imam, Kamran Khan, Mazhar Dinari, Mohammad Masroor, Mohammad Wasim, Rafatullah Mohmand, Saeed Anwar Junior, Sajjad Akbar, Samiullah Niazi, Saqib Faqir, Shahid Anwar, Shoaib Khan, Tahir Mahmood, Tanvir Shaukat, Wasim Haider, and Zahoor Elahi.

National Men’s Selection Committee

Following changes of first XI head coaches, there has been a reshuffle in the men’s national selection committee.

Abdul Razzaq (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Basit Ali (Sindh), Faisal Iqbal (Balochistan) and Shahid Anwar (Central Punjab) will now join Abdur Rehman (Southern Punjab) and Mohammad Wasim (Northern) in the Misbah-ul-Haq-led national selection panel.

Cricket Association Coaches (2020-21)

Balochistan

First XI – Faisal Iqbal (coach), Wasim Haider (assistant coach)

Faisal Iqbal (coach), Wasim Haider (assistant coach) Second XI – Habib Baloch (coach), Shoaib Khan (assistant coach)

Habib Baloch (coach), Shoaib Khan (assistant coach) U19 – Hussain Khosa (coach), Mazhar Dinari (assistant coach)

Central Punjab

First XI – Shahid Anwar (coach), Samiullah Niazi (assistant coach)

– Shahid Anwar (coach), Samiullah Niazi (assistant coach) Second XI – Akram Raz (coach), Humayun Farhat (assistant coach)

U19 – Tanvir Shaukat (coach), Irfan Fazil (assistant coach)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

First XI – Abdul Razzaq (coach), Aftab Khan (assistant coach)

– Abdul Razzaq (coach), Aftab Khan (assistant coach) Second XI – Rafatullah Mohmand (coach), Aslam Qureshi (assistant coach)

U19 – Saqib Faqir (coach), Mohammad Sadiq (assistant coach)

Northern

First XI – Mohammad Wasim (coach), Mohammad Masroor (assistant coach)

– Mohammad Wasim (coach), Mohammad Masroor (assistant coach) Second XI – Fahad Masood (coach), Saeed Anwar Junior (assistant coach)

U19 – Bilal Ahmed* (coach), Fahad Akram (assistant coach)

Sindh

First XI – Basit Ali (coach), Iqbal Imam (assistant coach)

– Basit Ali (coach), Iqbal Imam (assistant coach) Second XI – Ghulam Ali (coach), Zafar Iqbal (assistant coach)

U19 – Tahir Mahmood (coach), Hanif Malik (assistant coach)

Southern Punjab

First XI – Abdul Rehman (coach), Aizaz Cheema (assistant coach)

– Abdul Rehman (coach), Aizaz Cheema (assistant coach) Second XI – Sajjad Akbar (coach), Zahoor Elahi (assistant coach)

U19 – Kamran Khan (coach), Hafiz Majid Jahangir (assistant coach)

