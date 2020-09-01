PM Imran to Announce A Major Package for Karachi

Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce a major relief package for Karachi when he visits the rain-hit city on September 3. As per details, PM Khan is expected to launch uplift projects to transform the port city. He will also hold a meeting with all stakeholders and coalition parties from the province.

Media reports suggest that the federal government has decided to release funds for Karachi, and coalition partners will be taken into confidence in this regard.

The premier will also hold a meeting to ascertain the damages from monsoon rains in Karachi.

While addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz, said that the federal government is serious about solving the issues of Karachi and has set aside all political differences to work along with the Sindh government.

Shibli criticized Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for playing politics and neglecting the issues of Karachi.

Karachi Transformation Plan Approved

Earlier on Monday, Governor Sindh, Imran Ismael said during a TV interview that Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the transformation plan for the metropolis. The plan includes an anti-encroachment drive around sewerage and storm drains and provision of alternative residences to displaced families, he said.

Moreover, the federal government will also resolve the issue of potable water in the metropolis. He confirmed that the premier will visit Karachi to meet all stakeholders for the betterment of the city.