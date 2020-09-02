First Ever Amir Khan Led Boxing Show Coming to Pakistan Next Month

Professional boxing is all set to return to Pakistan as Amir Khan Promotions will organize the first-ever boxing show at the Amir Khan Boxing Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex on 3rd October.

“We are going to have likes of Usman Wazir, who is going to make his debut for Pakistan. We are going to hold an amazing boxing event comprising seven fights, wherein another great fighter Asif Hazara will also feature. He’s a great amateur boxer who has won many gold medals for Pakistan. He’s also going to make his debut in pro-boxing,” Anwar Ahmed told APP.

“It’s going to be an amazing journey in professional boxing in Pakistan. Boxers from the Philippines and Thailand would feature in the mega event,” he said without revealing their names.

Speaking about pugilist Usman Wazir, he said that Wazir had been training hard for the event and would try to live up to his fans’ expectations. “During the COVID-19 lockdown period, he has tried his best to maintain his fitness levels and I’m sure he’ll win the title bout,” he said.

“Being a pro, every athlete has to keep himself fully fit. As gyms were closed in Islamabad due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Usman had moved to Gilgit where had been training at Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts’ gym. Usman will come to Islamabad on September 15,” he said.

Usman has the chance to become number one in IBF Asian Boxing Federation rankings in the super-light category if he manages to win the title.

