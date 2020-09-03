Acer Spin 7 Unveiled With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 & 5G

At the IFA 2020, Acer announced the newest iteration of its Spin 7, making it the first laptop powered by the just-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 with 5G. The laptop supports both types of 5G, mmWave, and sub-6 as well, though it’s not the first notebook to do so.

Design and Display

On the outside, the device does not look like a significant upgrade over its predecessor. The Spin 7 comes with slightly squared-off corners and gold accents. It has a 360-degree hinge, so users can use it in tablet mode if they prefer.

The 14-inch full HD touch screen has a layer of Gorilla Glass for protection, and what Acer calls “a BPR & EPA-compliant silver-ion antimicrobial agent in the coating on the surface of the top base of the device.”

The laptop also comes with a Wacom stylus included in the box for use in tablet mode. The stylus offers 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and can dock into the side of the computer to recharge.

Internals and Storage

Even though aesthetically, the device does not look like a big upgrade over the current model, internally, it is. It is powered by the ARM-based Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 processor with support for 5G which matches Intel’s 10th Gen Core i5 in terms of performance. However, since it’s a mobile chipset it uses much less power, which will translate into better battery life.

According to Acer, this laptop is part of a new generation of Snapdragon devices that will support the digital transformation and mobility needs for remote productivity and learning experiences.

In terms of battery, Acer is promising that the device will offer multi-day battery life, i.e., the battery can run for up to 24 hours on a single charge.

The company has not revealed pricing or availability details just yet.

