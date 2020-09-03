Hammad Azhar Confirms EV Policy for Cars is Coming Soon

Earlier today, Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar tweeted that the policy for four-wheel electric vehicles (EV) is currently in the works and a proposal will be presented before the cabinet soon after the Ministries of Climate Change and Science & Tech offer their consultation pertaining to the matter.

He also informed via his twitter statement, that the Engineering Development Board is working in collaboration with the Ministry of Industries to review the prevalent policy for the automotive sector. The tweet further says that both entities are exploring options to help mitigate the practice where the automakers charge a premium due to overbooking of vehicles.

Previously we announced Electric Vehicle policy for 2-3 wheelers, buses and trucks. We are now working on EV policy for 4 wheelers and will be presenting policy proposals to cabinet in this regards after consultations with Ministries of Climate Change and Science & Tech. — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) September 3, 2020

In his tweet that was released last week, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry responded to a follower who questioned him regarding the falling quality standards in the Pakistani automotive sector, stating that,

The standards for vehicles made in Pakistan have been set. The initial standards will be submitted to the cabinet for approval within a month. I believe that it was a very difficult task. There were many obstacles placed in my way, but I will do what I set out to do.

In a press conference yesterday, Fawad Chaudhry announced that the federal government will import 120 electric buses before the end of 2020 and that the local manufacturing of the electric buses will begin by 2021. He also stated in one of the previous talks with the media that He said in the last session that a value chain for electric transport will be established in Pakistan, adding that the battery bus service will be made operational before the end of 2020.

Although these are fairly ambitious steps on the government’s part, whether or not they’d be honored by the automakers, remains to be seen.