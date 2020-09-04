PM Directs ECC to Form Advisory Committee for Spectrum Auction

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication to approach the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet for constituting Advisory Committee for spectrum auction, sources familiar with the matter told ProPakistani.

The government has decided to release/auction additionally available frequency spectrum for improvement of mobile broadband services and network expansion in the country which is expected to generate billions of non-tax revenue in the current fiscal year.

A senior official of the ministry said that the government will auction an ample spectrum. However, he said that revenue generation will be in billions as there is a huge appetite in the market but the benchmark will be set by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) through an international consultant.

The ministry had earlier approached Prime Minister Imran Khan for seeking his approval to constitute Advisory Committee for the auction. However, PM Khan directed the ministry to approach the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet, the official confirmed.

The ministry is now in the process to move a summary to the ECC and seek its approval for the Advisory Committee, said Secretary adding that IT Ministry has already directed PTA to hire a consultant who will set different benchmarks for the spectrum auction.

Work on different aspects and directions has been started to speed up the process, said the official.

According to an official statement of the IT Ministry, on the direction of Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has started working to auction additional available frequency spectrum for the improvement of mobile broadband services and network expansion in the country.

The network expansion will facilitate better digital connectivity, online education, e-commerce etc. Additional spectrum auction will help the enhancement of 4G services and subscriber-base which is necessary for the successful launch of 5G technology in the country.

Sources said that cellular companies were pressing the government for additional spectrum as all the telecom operators are facing challenges in providing quality services to the consumers.