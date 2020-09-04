Take a Look at the First Official Photos of Hyundai Tucson 4th Generation

After months of speculation and rumors, Hyundai has finally officially given the people a glimpse of the 4th generation Tucson.

The compact crossover SUV follows the same modern Hyundai design language, with sharp lines and an especially futuristic-looking front fascia, with the ‘Parametric Hidden Headlight’ that are integrated within the design of the front grille of the vehicle, which allows for a tremendously striking first impression.

Then there’s the rear end of the vehicle, which features a futuristic set of taillights, that are like two fangs on each corner, connected together by a sleek LED bar that runs across the width of the vehicle.

The rest of the rear is actually quite similar to the previous-gen Tucson, with a set of reverse lights, turn signals and fog lights at the bottom of the rear bumper, and a simplistic overall rear design with a shark-fin antenna on the top.

In fact, the overall profile of the vehicle has not been made to look too different. The design department have kept true to the old round silhouette and the general dimensions that were a part of the old vehicle, which is a wise move on their part, since countless other automakers are trying hard to make their cars look like fighter jets. Out of those concepts, the Tucson looks futuristic yet elegant.

About the design of the car, the Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center Sang Yup Lee had this to say:

The mission of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ is to elevate the emotional qualities of automotive design. We want our customers to feel moved. With the all-new Tucson, we are introducing its ultimate evolution and a definitive statement about Hyundai’s unstoppable forward momentum. Tucson’s advanced, experimental design is true to its pioneering spirit and raises the game in the industry’s most competitive segment.

In terms of interior, which Hyundai likes to refer to as the ‘Interspace’ which is perhaps a blend of ‘interface’ and ‘(interior) space’, the vehicle, as reported by the automaker itself, like a neatly organized room. The interior is a blend of plentiful and comfortable space, with all the latest technology and other innovative features that provide significant comfort and confidence to the drivers.

The interior design is a wonderful amalgam smooth and symmetric lines. Silver trim that goes around in one unbroken line around the entire cabin gives a premium look to the interior. The vehicle features modern screens and touch panels for a more modern touch and the new 4 spoke steering wheel accompanied by an all LED instrument cluster upfront truly makes the vehicle feel like a spaceship.

The details are scarce on the drive-train and engine options at the moment, though reports do suggest that there will be an N-Line performance version of the vehicle as well. In this regard, Hyundai themselves have stated that the car has been designed for a better poise and performance on road, with increased body width, shorter overhangs and better weight distribution.

Pakistan has just seen the release of the 3rd generation Tucson by Hyundai Nishat. Reviews of the vehicle are yet to arrive, however, due to the overwhelming response from the public, the company is now supposedly struggling to answer the demand of the customers. Proof of which is in the fact that they went on to increase the price of the vehicle by Rs. 100,000 just a day after launching the vehicle. Given these facts, we shouldn’t expect the latest Tucson to arrive in Pakistan anytime soon. Perhaps Hyundai wants us to eat our veggies first, for us to enjoy the desert at some point.