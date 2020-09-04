The First & Only Food Delivery App with a Rewards System: FoodRunner

Islamabad’s homegrown food delivery service FoodRunner recently launched a reward points system on its app, allowing users to avail more deals and discounts. It is the first food delivery app in Pakistan to incorporate such a system.

Each order on the app earns the user a number of points depending on the size of the order, and these points can then be used to earn discounts of up to Rs. 2,000. Still in its infancy, the system currently only offers discounts in exchange for reward points, but CEO Bassam Yousuf says that the company has plans to give users more options in the future, like the ability to donate to charities through reward points.

FoodRunner was launched in 2018 and has since grown steadily, adding dozens of restaurants to its service including big names and local favorites like Texas Chicken, Howdy, Burning Brownie, Jessie’s, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and many more.

The company claims to prioritize customer service, and as such, has kept a close eye on market needs and responded accordingly. For example, FoodRunner launched a grocery delivery service during the COVID-19 lockdown, and strived to forgo delivery fees for its service when delivery fees have been trending up.

If you live in the Twin Cities, you can download the app (iOS | Android) and start collecting your reward points today.