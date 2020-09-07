WhatsApp is Getting Multiple New Features Soon [Leak]

Over the past few months, WhatsApp has introduced a plethora of new features including Dark Mode, animated stickers, group video calls with more participants, and much more. Now, the ever-reliable team at WAbetainfo has spotted more features coming to the Facebook-owned messaging app.

Vacation mode is one of the features that has been rumored for a while. This feature lets you silence old group chats that you may have archived and it has now been spotted in the latest beta build of WhatsApp.

This feature will prove to be useful for those who don’t want old chats to come back to life out of nowhere. There will be two new settings included with the feature, one that will let you stop notifications and one that will auto-hide inactive chats from the list.

There is no indication for when this feature will arrive for the live version of WhatsApp, but since it is being tested in the beta version, the official release should be close.

Another update spotted on this beta build is Media Guidelines. This will add interactive annotations to your text, emojis, and stickers so you can perfectly align them in your images, videos, and GIFs. The image below shows what it will look like.

This feature is still under development and a future build will let beta testers use it officially.