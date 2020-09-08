Samsung to Make 5G Smartphone Chips for Qualcomm

In a surprising turn of events, Samsung has received an order to make 5G smartphone chips for Qualcomm, one of the biggest chip makers in the smartphone industry. Korean phone maker Samsung will be making 5G chips as well as mobile application processors (AP) for Qualcomm as part of the order.

According to a new report from Korean media, Samsung secured this order with Qualcomm in an effort to raise its presence in the foundry industry. Since the order is for budget 5G chips, Samsung will be aiding Qualcomm with its Snapdragon 400 series meant for entry-level smartphones. These chips are expected to land in the market by Q1, 2021.

Xiaomi, Oppo, and Motorola will reportedly be the first few companies to introduce these SoCs in their smartphones.

Additionally, Samsung is also helping Nvidia with the development of its next-gen desktop GPUs, the RTX 3000 series that was announced earlier this month. The Korean tech giant is currently the world’s largest memory chip maker, but it trails behind TSMC in the foundry industry.

Samsung currently holds a 17.4% market share in the global foundry market while TSMC dominates the industry with 54%. However, Samsung is expected to gain more ground in the future with all the orders it has been accepting.