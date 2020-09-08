Vitamin D Deficiency Increases Risk of COVID-19 Infection: Israeli Researchers

According to a recently published study investigating the correlation between COVID-19 and Vitamin D, individuals with low vitamin levels are more likely to contract the viral infection.

Over the course of the study, the researchers collected results of Vitamin D tests performed between 2010 and 2019 among 4.6 million members of Clalit Health Services (CHS) based in 200 different localities in Israel.

The researchers employed a weighted linear regression technique to determine the association between Vitamin D deficiency and coronavirus occurrence among the population.

They also used conditional logistic regression technique to assess the relationship of baseline vitamin D levels and the acquisition of vitamin D supplements in the last 4 months with COVID-19 occurrence.

The researchers observed high COVID-19 positivity rates among Vitamin D deficient individuals. Those with severe Vitamin D deficiency were found to be at the highest risk of contracting the viral disease.

Furthermore, the researchers noted a significant protective effect among the members who received Vitamin D supplements in the last 4 months.

The study’s lead author, Ariel Israel, has said:

Our research has shown a strong association between vitamin D deficiency and high COVID-19 occurrence.

The researchers have concluded that Vitamin D is imperative to the function of the immune system and Vitamin D supplements can lower the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus.

Several other studies have also shown a strong link between Vitamin D deficiency and increased COVID-19 infections. All of them have concluded that Vitamin D supplements reduce the risk of infection. However, none of the studies have claimed that Vitamin D can either prevent or cure the viral infection.

Via medRxiv