OnePlus is Working on 8K 960 fps Video Recording for its Phones [Leak]

Soon after Google released a stable version of Android 11 for Pixel devices, OnePlus also released the open beta for Oxygen OS 11 for the OnePlus 8 lineup. It is now rolling out to OnePlus 8 devices globally and folks over at XDA Developers have been able to uncover some interesting findings buried within the new Oxygen OS 11 open beta.

XDA performed a teardown on the Oxygen OS 11 camera app for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and discovered that the company is working on 8K 960 FPS video recording. The current flagship chipset, namely the Snapdragon 865/865+ is limited to 30FPS video recording at 8K resolution. It does not even have support for 960FPS in 1080p or 4K, so this is something that we will see in future OnePlus phones instead, perhaps not even in the OnePlus 9.

Additionally, one of the senior members at XDA also found strings of code pointing towards an unreleased OnePlus Buds Z. Since OnePlus uses “Z” for its cheaper products, it will likely be a cheaper variant compared to the current OnePlus Buds TWS.

Last week, a render for the OnePlus 8T was uncovered from a previous OxygenOS Android 11 open beta build, so that is also something that could be announced soon, perhaps alongside the new OnePlus Buds Z.

